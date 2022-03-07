Rob McElhenney reveals his favourite Welsh word

Rob McElhenney has revealed his favourite Welsh word.

The Wrexham AFC co-owner has spoken about learning the Welsh language with the Fearless in Devotion podcast.

At a St David’s Day celebration, where he was the guest of honour the Always Sunny in Philadelphia creator said his favourite Welsh word is the town of “Llanfairpwllgwyngyllgogerychwyrndrobwllllantysiliogogogoch”.

Rob said: “The Welsh language is really beautiful and also really difficult.

“I’d say so far my favourite word is the name of a town. It’s the longest town name I’ve ever heard of – and the longest town name in Western Europe. And I’m going to try to pronounce it as best I can.

“Llanfairpwllgwyngyllgogerychwyrndrobwllllantysiliogogogoch.

“I use it as often as I possibly can! It took like me so long to learn how to say that I’m going to say it publicly as much as I can.”

