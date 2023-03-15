Rob McElhenney’s heart warming birthday message to 99 year old Wrexham supporter
Rob McElhenney has sent a heart warming birthday message to a 99 year old Wrexam AFC supporter.
Julie Birrell posted a photo of her father dressed in red and beaming beside a Wrexham themed birthday cake complete with a red and white scarf made of fondant icing.
Julie tagged the club’s Hollywood co owners, Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds in the Tweet that said: “Here’s my Dad with his lovely 99th birthday cake (courtesy of Cake Mania by Nicky).
“Promotion to the football league will be the best birthday present ever!”
Rob McElhenney retweeted the heart warming photo with a lovely birthday message for Julie’s father which read: “Happy Birthday Arthur! Let’s celebrate 100 in the EFL!!!!”
McElhenney’s followers flooded the comments section to wish Arthur many happy returns.
One user Tweeted: “Arthur is the most gorgeous loyal Wrexham fan. Happy 99th birthday. Xx”
Another wrote: “I’m afraid to show this to my 95 year old Welsh descended mother because it will raise her expectations and the pressure on me!!!”
What did you do in the war Taid ? Now we need to more about Arthur, especially how you have kept so young and good looking…
Ryan and Robbie what a pair of ‘good fellows’…
Great cake, da iawn Nicky…