Rock band Nothing But Thieves add Cardiff date to world tour

Rock band Nothing But Thieves are the latest headliner announced for a summer of live music at Cardiff Castle.

In celebration of their Number 1 album Dead Club City, they will bring their Welcome to The DCC World Tour to the iconic outdoor venue on Wednesday June 19.

Pre-sale tickets can be accessed from 9am Thursday (February 1) HERE and tickets go on general sale at 9am Friday (February 2) from depotlive.co.uk

Nothing But Thieves – singer Conor Mason, guitarist Joe Langridge-Brown, guitarist Dominic Craik, bassist Philip Blake, and drummer James Price – are in huge demand following a brilliantly successful 2023.

A decade into their career the Southend five-piece have never sounded as vital, inspired and blisteringly adventurous as they do on latest album Dead Club City.

Their fourth studio album, Dead Club City marked the band’s first number one on the UK album chart and fans can’t get enough of them.

In February, they kick off the next leg of the Welcome to the DCC World Tour with more sold out dates in Europe including two sold out nights at Amsterdam’s Ziggo Dome, alongside festival performances and supporting Green Day this summer.

The headlining show for Cardiff Castle is presented by promoters DEPOT Live and Cuffe and Taylor.

Nick Saunders from DEPOT Live said: “Nothing But Thieves will be touring the UK and Europe throughout 2024, and we’re delighted to confirm that one of those dates will be with us at the Castle; it’s guaranteed to be a night to remember!”

Nothing But Thieves are the latest headliner revealed for what promises to be a stunning summer at Cardiff Castle.

“They join indie music legends Manic Street Preachers and Suede who will play two consecutive sold-out co-headline shows, a double-headlining show from US alt rockers The Smashing Pumpkins and Weezer, British rock band IDLES and headlining shows from Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds, Avril Lavigne, JLS, Tom Grennan, Madness, Rick Astley, Crowded House, The National and Paul Heaton with more to be announced.

For more information and to purchase tickets go to depotlive.co.uk

