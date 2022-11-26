Rodney Berman confirmed as Lib Dem candidate for Cardiff Central at next General Election

The Welsh Liberal Democrats have announced Rodney Berman as their candidate for Cardiff Central for the next General Election.

The Cardiff Central seat is currently held by Labour MP Jo Stevens, but was previously held by the Liberal Democrats from 2005-2015.

Mr Berman is a Cardiff Councillor in Penylan and served as Leader of Cardiff Council for eight years between 2004 and 2012.

The Welsh Liberal Democrats claim that the Labour Party has taken Cardiff for granted over recent years at all levels and accused it of presiding over failures in the healthcare system, the cladding crisis and public transport.

Fed up

Commenting on his selection Cllr Berman said: “Having lived in this constituency for nearly thirty years, I know how important it is to have someone fighting our corner. Local people are fed up with governments and a council which takes them for granted.

“As a councillor in the area for many years, I have fought hard for many improvements to ensure the area is well served – from new crossings and other road safety schemes to make our streets safer, to a new library and new Welsh medium schools.

“All too often I have seen local Labour representatives who have failed to listen and act on concerns from the community.

“Far too many people tell me they don’t think Labour is really listening to them on issues like tackling the increasing congestion we’re seeing on Cardiff’s roads, addressing cuts to local bus services or fighting to secure the re-opening of Pentwyn Leisure Centre.

“They despair at the quality of some of our local services like waste collections and the threat to reduce the frequency of black bin collections, while repeatedly being asked to pay more and more in council tax.

“All too often I note that our current Labour MP and MS are silent on such concerns, so we really do need a local champion who will be more vocal and who will put this area first. That’s what I’d want to do if given the chance to serve as the area’s MP.”

