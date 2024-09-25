Rogue builder handed 43-month prison sentence

A builder from Porthcawl has been given a 43-month prison sentence after being charged with offences under the Fraud Act and Consumer Protection legislation.

Cardiff Crown Court heard of the misery that Paul Atkinson caused residents after they took him on to carry out building work and home improvements at their properties.

In a case brought by Bridgend County Borough Council, Atkinson, of Woodlands Avenue, Porthcawl, was found to have engaged in misleading and fraudulent trading practices in his dealings with customers.

Among the problems they suffered were incomplete work, goods not being ordered, poor workmanship, and failure to obtain necessary planning and building control consents.

Atkinson pleaded guilty to 11 counts of fraud, one count of fraudulent trading and one count of unfair commercial practice.

Financial detriment

During the sentencing hearing, the court was told of the significant financial detriment the homeowners found themselves in after choosing Paul Atkinson to work at their properties.

Victim impact statements were also read out in court.

In total, Mr Atkinson was sentenced to a total of 43 months imprisonment and a Proceeds of Crime Act timetable has been set, which should include consideration of compensation for the victims.

In sentencing, His Honour Judge Carl Harrison reflected on the Victim Impact Statements provided by the residents affected, noting that the offending had a serious detrimental effect on the victims, including emotional and psychological harm as well as financial.

‘Clear message’

Cllr Hywel Williams, Bridgend County Borough Council’s Cabinet Member for Finance and Performance and member of the Shared Regulatory Services Joint Committee, said: “The outcome in this case should send out a clear message to all rogue traders that complaints of this nature will be investigated by our Shared Regulatory Service and action will be taken as appropriate.

“The residents have been through an extremely difficult time both personally and financially. I would encourage everyone to visit the SRS website for advice on how to avoid rogue traders and how to report a problem if something goes wrong.

“Particularly given the ongoing national financial pressures, residents should take their time and do their research to find reputable traders for any work.”

