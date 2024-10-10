Rogue trader fined after leaving customer with ‘sub-standard driveway’

Anthony Lewis, local democracy reporter

A rogue trader who conned a customer with a “sub-standard driveway” has had to shell out more than £20,000 in fines and compensation.

Elegant Driveways and Landscaping Ltd, of Hazell Drive, Newport, has been ordered to pay £5,317 in fines and costs and £18,200 in compensation to a Merthyr resident who received a “sub-standard driveway,” Merthyr Tydfil council has said.

Merthyr Tydfil Magistrates’ Court heard how the business failed to provide a UV resin driveway as promised, did not carry out the work to a professional standard, did not provide products specified in the contract, and gave inaccurate business details.

The company pleaded guilty to trading standards offences.

Trading standards

The matters were investigated by Merthyr Tydfil Council’s trading standards team following a complaint received during the works which took place in the summer of 2023.

The team found Elegant Driveways and Landscaping Ltd had breached various offences under the Consumer Protection from Unfair Trading Regulations relating to a resident’s driveway.

Duty

Paul Lewis, head of public protection at the council, said: “We will continue to protect residents of Merthyr Tydfil from rogue traders during this cost of living crisis and beyond. Our trading standards service will investigate businesses who have no regard to trading standards laws.

“Those businesses providing building services to our residents have a duty to provide a fair and honest service.”

Craig Rushton, trading standards team leader, said: “Our advice to residents is as follows; always obtain several quotes before agreeing to building or home improvement work. Use local businesses where possible, especially those recommended by friends and family.

“Never rush into a contract, particularly if it is a business who has cold-called to your property. Take your time before handing over thousands of pounds for work – always shop around to get the best deal.”

