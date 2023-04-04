Rogue trader jailed after scamming Powys residents

A Herefordshire rogue trader, who targeted and scammed victims in Powys out of hundreds of pounds, has been jailed for 33 months.

Naheed Plumridge was sentenced by Worcester Crown Court on Friday, March 24 after being found guilty of 14 counts of fraud and one count of fraudulent trading.

The successful prosecution was led by Herefordshire County Council with the support from Powys County Council’s Trading Standards Service.

An investigation by trading standards officers in Powys found that in early 2020, Plumridge had carried out roof works at a property in Llandrindod Wells for £2,000, intending to make a gain of £1,245 for himself.

Officers also found that in 2021, Plumridge built and installed electrical sockets at a property in Rhayader for £795, intending to make a gain of £375 for himself.

“Clear message”

Witness statements were obtained from the victims as part of the investigation and were shared with Herefordshire County Council, which assisted in the prosecution of Plumridge.

Cllr Richard Church, Cabinet Member for a Safer Powys, said: “The conclusion of this case sends out a clear message that trading practices like this will not be tolerated.

“This case should serve as a reminder to our residents to be vigilant of these crimes and scams to avoid becoming a victim of a rogue trader.

“I would urge residents to do their research on a business before entering into an agreement and to be cautious when paying money upfront.

“For work carried out at a resident’s home that is more than £42 in value, traders are required by law to provide cancellation rights. This gives 14 days for contracts to be cancelled.

“Under the regulations, traders are required to exercise professional diligence in the work they carry out. If the council receives reports of particularly bad workmanship or work not as described, then this could lead to an investigation by our Trading Standards team.”

