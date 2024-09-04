Roll-out of free school meals for all primary school children in Wales completed

The Welsh Government has confirmed that all pupils in maintained primary schools across Wales are now able to receive a free school meal from this week.

The roll-out of the programme has now been completed as pupils return from the summer break, meaning every child up to and including Year 6 is now able to receive a free school meal from Monday to Friday during term time.

The introduction of universal free school meals for primary school pupils was part of the Co-operation Agreement between the Welsh Government and Plaid Cymru.

Plaid Cymru ended its cooperation deal with the Labour government in May after Plaid’s leader Rhun ap Iorwerth said he was “deeply concerned” about donations former First Minister Gething had accepted during his leadership campaign.

Funding

£260m of Welsh Government funding has been committed to implement universal free school meals, which included £60m of capital funding to support improvements to school kitchen facilities, including purchasing equipment and updating digital systems.

First Minster, Eluned Morgan said: “A healthy school meal is vital in ensuring that no child feels hungry during the school day, helping their concentration and wellbeing and enabling them to achieve their full potential. Free school meals are also providing welcome support to families and helping tackle child poverty.

“This is a momentous occasion for children here in Wales. I’m incredibly proud that Wales has become the first UK nation to offer free school meals to all primary pupils.”

Cabinet Secretary for Education, Lynne Neagle added: “We are ensuring that no primary school child will go hungry at school, and I am thankful for our local authorities and schools for helping to make this a reality.

“I have seen the difference that this offer has already made for children and families firsthand. This is an important step we have taken to tackle child poverty, and I will continue to work to make certain that we have the best school food offer in the UK.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

