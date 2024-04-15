Roman treasure found on Ynys Môn

A pair of Roman bracelets which were found on Ynys Môn by a metal detectorist have been declared treasure.

Two copper alloy bands (Treasure Case 23.68) were found by Mr Andrew Hutchinson whilst metal detecting in Llanddyfnan Community, Ynys Môn (Anglesey), in September 2023.

They have since been declared treasure by H.M. Acting Coroner for North Wales (East & Central), Kate Robertson.

Treasure find

As a treasure find, the bracelets were handed in to Sean Derby with Dyfed Archaeological Trust, before being taken in for identification and interpretation by expert curators from Amgueddfa Cymru – Museum Wales at National Museum Cardiff.

Both bracelets are formed of a copper alloy strip decorated with a broad central band and parallel grooves to either side.

Parts of a hinge mechanism survive on each: the ends are rolled into tubes and cut, perhaps to allow interlocking tabs. On one of the bracelets, a square silver plate still survives.

The silver plate has a raised triskele decoration, with the border around it filled with shallower dots.

These bracelets are similar in form and decoration to Roman strap bracelets found in Conwy, Powys, and Plunton Castle in Dumfries and Galloway.

Comparison with associated finds suggests that the bracelets probably date to the 2nd century AD.

Triskele

The triskele symbol is generally identified with Iron Age Celtic designs, though it occurs in artefacts from the Neolithic and Bronze Ages, as well as Greek antiquity.

Its use in Roman artefacts from the 2nd century provides fascinating insight into how culture contact exhibited itself during the Roman occupation of Britain.

The finder, Andrew Hutchinson, said: “This is a lovely find, and I hope it sheds some more light on the history of Anglesey.”

Evan Chapman, Senior Curator of Archaeology, Amgueddfa Cymru – Museum Wales, said: “These bracelets are an interesting example of the mixing of native and Roman design and cultural traditions in a single object.”

Excitement

Ian Jones, the Building and Collections Manager at Oriel Ynys Mon Museum, said: “We are excited by the news of this latest archaeological discovery from Ynys Môn.

“Until the discovery of the Tai Cochion Roman settlement near Brynsiecyn, Roman material has been lacking in our museum collection. These two bracelets would be an excellent addition, and we are pleased to work with Amgueddfa Cymru, the local landowner and the metal detectorist.

“We can’t wait to receive them and to put them on display.

“They will certainly be of interest to our visitors and can be shown to school and educational groups.”

Oriel Ynys Mon Museum & Art Gallery has expressed an interest in acquiring this find for its collection after it has been independently valued by via the Treasure Valuation Committee.

