Rose named after Aneurin Bevan to celebrate the NHS a big hit with gardeners says grower

A rose named after Welsh MP Nye Bevan has been a big hit with the public, a company has said.

‘Rosa Nye Bevan’ was created last year in order to mark 12 months since the start of the pandemic, and was named after Aneurin Bevan who led the establishment of the National Health Service in 1948 to provide medical care free at point-of-need.

The company David Austin Roses said that the pale yellow flower had struck a particular chord with the public, particularly those who had lost family members as a result of the pandemic or those who just wanted to show their appreciation towards the health service.

David Austin’s rose breeder Carl Bennett told the Financial Times that they bred their roses to last a long time and were not in the business of “putting a topical name on, and knowing it might sell well then disappear in a few years”. The hope he said was that they would “stand the test of time”.

‘Rosa Nye Bevan’ was originally introduced in March of last year. At the time David Austin Roses said that it “seemed fitting that this year we celebrate both our NHS and the outdoor havens that we have relied so heavily on by naming our new rose release for 2021, ‘Nye Bevan’ (Auspital).”

They added that “gardening and health have forever been entwined but this year we experienced this bond in ways we could have never imagined”.

The variety is described as an uplifting rose bearing unusual open cupped flowers of soft yellow, paling to cream. The scallop-shaped, incurved petals are loosely yet generously assembled around a central boss of golden stamens, creating a soft, airy appearance.

There is a spectacular first flush of blooms, which are borne in well-spaced sprays and displayed proudly against the mid-green, semi-glossy foliage. Forms a healthy, medium-sized upright bush with a light myrrh fragrance, whose hips must be removed to encourage repeat flowering.

The flower can be found here.

