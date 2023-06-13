Row as First Minister promotes Pride Cymru wearing ‘Never Kissed a Tory’ badge

Martin Shipton

The Welsh Conservatives have called on First Minister Mark Drakeford to apologise after a photograph of him wearing a badge reading “Never Kissed a Tory” was posted on social media.

The picture appeared on the Welsh Government’s Instagram account with a caption saying: “Who else is looking forward to Pride Cymru this Saturday?!”

Tory Shadow Minister for Equalities Altaf Hussain said: “I am deeply disappointed that the First Minister deemed it appropriate to politicise Pride Cymru by wearing a wholly offensive badge.

“Pride reminds people of how far we have come in ensuring people can be who they are. Pride events should aim to empower the LGBTQ + community, not seek to shame certain members.

“I sincerely hope the First Minister apologises for the offence he has caused.”

Mr Drakeford is not the first Labour politician to be criticised for displaying such a message. Last year Manchester Central MP Lucy Powell wore a red t-shirt ahead of Manchester Pride.

Chris Clarkson, Heywood and Middleton’s Conservative MP, said: “Puerile, divisive and completely against the spirit of inclusion that Pride is supposed to embody. Grow up.”

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer later revealed that he had, in fact, kissed a Tory.

Asked by Times Radio whether he was “tribal” and might wear a “never kissed a Tory” badge, he responded: “Well I’m afraid I’ve broken that rule.”

He continued: “I’m not tribal — I think this actually comes from coming into politics later in life.

“Outside of politics, most of the time, most people at home or at work see a problem, get people around and try to fix it and bring people together, bridge people together and do it. That’s what I bring to politics. Therefore, I’ve worked across parties.

“I’m on very good terms with many, many Tory MPs. I’m not ashamed about it and I’ve got very good friends who are Tories and they’ve been very, very good friends of mine for a very, very long time and long may that last.”

Pride Cymru has been run in Cardiff for more than 20 years.

A statement on the organisation’s website says: “Pride Cymru is a volunteer-led charity that works to promote the elimination of discrimination be it on the grounds of sexual orientation, gender, race, religion or ability.

“We are committed to campaigning for equality and acceptance of diversity within our communities. We recognise and celebrate the contributions made by LGBT+ people in society and we continue our work to create opportunities for LGBT+ people around Wales to connect and support each other.

“Pride Cymru is committed to promoting and raising awareness of the issues affecting the LGBT+ community as we want our society to be free from hate crime, discrimination and prejudice.”

A Welsh Conservative source said: “Such a slogan is undoubtedly divisive. Many people may not be aware that the LGBT community is well represented in Tory ranks. Some prefer to keep it private.”

A spokesman for the Welsh Government said: “We won’t be providing a comment.”

Pride events will be taking place on both Saturday and Sunday, centred on Cardiff Castle. Many thousands are expected to attend.

