Row as Labour imposes general election candidate with no Welsh connection
Martin Shipton
A row has erupted after the chief executive of a London-based think tank was made the general election candidate for a safe Labour seat in Wales.
Torsten Bell runs the Resolution Foundation, which researches issues relating to poverty. A panel appointed by Labour’s ruling National Executive Committee (NEC) has decided that he will be the party’s candidate in Swansea West on July 4.
Earlier this week it was confirmed that the seat’s incumbent MP Geraint Davies would not be standing for re-election because complaints alleging that he had sexually harassed a number of women remained unresolved. In line with an election timetable decided by the NEC, the choice of a new candidate for Swansea West was taken out of the hands of the local constituency Labour party (CLP) and delegated to the NEC panel.
Rob Stewart
A Welsh Labour insider told us that Swansea council leader Rob Stewart was seen as the obvious local choice for the candidacy.
The insider told us: “There’s little doubt that Rob would have been the choice of the CLP if they had been making the decision. He’s widely respected as one of the best local government leaders in Wales, and when Geraint was suspended because of the allegations he was facing it was assumed Rob would be the automatic choice to be the new candidate and MP.”
However, NationCymru has been told there were moves behind the scenes to install Huw David, until recently the leader of Bridgend council, as the Swansea West candidate. That, however, came to nothing, and it later emerged that Mr Bell had been chosen.
Anger
The decision has been greeted with anger by some party members. Labour activist Estelle Hart, whose mother Edwina Hart is a former Welsh Government Economy Minister, expressed her disgust on the social media channel X, stating: “If what I’m hearing about Swansea West and the imposition of a candidate whose connection to Wales, let alone Swansea, seems to be can [he] point to it on a map, the party can actually f*** off for this election”.
Mr Bell’s Wikipedia entry contains nothing to suggest he has any connection to Wales. It states: “Torsten Bell (b. 1982) is the chief executive of the Resolution Foundation, an economic think tank. He was appointed in 2015, having been Ed Miliband’s head of policy and a Treasury civil servant who became special adviser to [former Labour Chancellor] Alistair Darling.
Bell’s parents are Clem Henricson, a policy analyst and activist, and Bill Bell, an academic and children’s rights advocate. His twin brother, Olaf, is a civil servant. Bell has been associated with the coordination of policy developments for the Labour Party. He has received recognition across various factions within the party for his attention to detail.
“Bell writes regularly about poverty and inequality in the United Kingdom,about the North–South divide in England and the levelling-up policy of the British government. He described the September 2022 United Kingdom mini-budget [delivered by Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng during the brief period Liz Truss was Prime Minister] as ‘the biggest unforced economic policy error of my lifetime’.
“In November 2022, Bell was appointed Honorary Professor at the UCL [University College London] Policy Lab. In September 2023, Bell was named as the 10th most powerful left wing figure in the UK by the New Statesman.”
‘Asset’
A Labour source said: “Some people will complain about the selection of a candidate with no real connection to Wales, but so far as the NEC is concerned Swansea West is a safe Labour seat and they can slot in a new candidate who they believe will be an asset to the parliamentary party, as well as being loyal, of course.
“The rules of the party give the NEC the power to select candidates when a seat becomes free close to a general election. In fact, one of the most important duties of the NEC is to ensure there is a Labour candidate in every seat in Britain.”
Asked whether Mr Bell has any connection with Swansea or Wales, the Labour source who tipped us off about his selection said: “Not that I am aware of. He is very impressive.”
In 2019 Mr Davies had a majority of 8,116 over the second-placed Tory candidate. The seat has been in Labour hands since 1964.
The NEC will also be choosing a new candidate for Cardiff West, whose long serving MP Kevin Brennan says he decided over the Bank Holiday weekend not to seek re-election.
Support our Nation today
For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.
Nothing new here I remember when Peter Hain was slotted into Neath in about 1990 when there were plenty of local candidates.
It stinks of the Alun Michael imposition all over again. This seems to be the direction of travel now which is why, like Michael to Morgan and the establishment of ‘clear red water’ between UK and Welsh Labour, we need Gething out and a clear red water First Minister in with Independence at least in mind and preferably actively considered. If this does not happen, Cymru is a sitting duck awaiting the ideological shotgun of the Tories upon their return. Welsh Labour MUST protect our country from that.
Clark of Kent is going to be taught a lesson if he is not careful…
Let’s hope Rhun picked up a few teaching skills from his mother…
Labour is showing the electorate on a daily basis that they cannot be trusted. This candidate will become Viceroy for Swansea West and will lap up instructions from his London masters and mistresses. A shameful decision.
Swansea West resident and they’ve genuinely lost my vote.
Not very respectful of Cymru as a nation. Mr. Bell should announce his new Welsh residency.
The BBC reported over a year ago that Geraint Davies would not be standing again. It seems remarkably slack of the Swansea West CLP not to have chosen a successor, given that an election this year has always been on the cards. They really have only themselves to blame that a candidate has now been imposed.
This is what you get when you have the Labour Party in Wales instead of the Welsh Labour Party you deserve.
If people don’t like him they can change the habits of a lifetime and boot him back up the M4 !
Is there a government representative or someone who is standing in the forthcoming election who is not connected to any dodgy business? It appears that dirt is constantly being dug up on a daily basis. Don’t forget we are expected to go out and vote for these people to represent us!!! Sorry, but I for one will not be wasting my time doing so. Until someone can prove themselves to me as being squeaky clean and genuinely concerned for my welfare I will give it a miss. However, having said that, if such a person really exists and is elected… Read more »
Don’t the freshers have ‘meet your sponsor/owner’ sessions on day one…
This is a foretaste of what will happen when the closed party list system comes into force. Selection of all Labour and Conservative Candidates will be entirely subject to diktat from the party hierarchies in London.
How can any Labour member complain? They know what their party is: an organised hypocrisy..