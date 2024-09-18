Row blows up over selection of Tory Senedd candidates

Martin Shipton

A row has broken out within the Welsh Conservative Party over a decision that could give its sitting MSs seats in the Senedd that are virtually guaranteed after the next election.

Some grassroots party members are outraged that the method for selecting candidates for the expanded Senedd in 2026 has been decided by the Tory hierarchy in Wales without any formal consultation.

Under the new electoral arrangements, the number of Senedd Members will go up from 60 to 96. For the benefit of the election, Wales will be split into 16 “super-constituencies”, each electing six MSs on a proportional basis.

The Welsh Conservatives have decided that sitting MSs who are seeking re-election will be put at the top of the party’s list of candidates in the areas where they are standing – a move very likely to see them back in the Senedd for another four years.

But news of the decision has infuriated some grassroots members who have become aware of it, and they are discussing their concerns on a Facebook group called the Welsh Conservative Member Network.

Huw Davies, the deputy chairman of South Wales East Conservatives, posted a message to the group that said: New rules have been agreed which allow current MSs to be selected without an all members’ vote in the new constituencies despite the huge changes to the electoral system and boundaries.

“‘Incumbency rights’ are in direct opposition to members’ rights to freely choose their Senedd candidates. This disenfranchises the membership and deters fresh candidates from coming forward.On the current polling, it could mean we remain with the current Senedd group with no new people.

“Members were not consulted on these new rules. I believe they should be. If any members who agree with me on this could get in touch with me, we can together, politely but firmly, ask for members’ consultation on this.”

A number of other party members wrote posts agreeing with Mr Savies, including Vale of Glamorgan Tory councillor Vince Driscoll, who stated: “I’ll support you Huw.”

A party member called Richard John Jones wrote: “I don’t agree with this decision at all.”

The current Mayor of Newport, Cllr Ray Mogford, liked Mr Davies’ post.

Another grassroots Tory, who didn’t want to be named, told Nation.Cymru: “It’s an utterly shocking decision . They might as well tell their members to abandon ship and jump into bed with Reform.

“Allegedly, if existing MSs reapply they will automatically go to the Welsh Selection Board rather than via local associations where members can decide. It’s extremely anti-democratic. It falls in line with the system they have in Westminster, which in itself has been under scrutiny.”

However, another party member said: “I don’t agree that we wouldn’t get more seats in 2026 than we have now. We have 16 seats out of 60 at present, and I find it very difficult to believe that we couldn’t win more than 16 seats out of 96.”

We messaged Tomos Dafydd Davies, who chairs the Welsh Conservative Party, asking him to respond to the grassroots members’ concerns, but he did not respond.

The other two main parties have yet to decide how their Senedd candidates for the 2026 election will be selected.

It has been suggested that a main reason behind Welsh Labour’s insistence on the Closed List electoral system – under which people vote for a party rather than individuals – was to protect sitting MSs who want to stand again. Giving them a guaranteed place at the top of the list in their super-constituency would give them a far better chance of being re-elected than under the Single Transferable Vote electoral system, where voters are able to opt for candidates in their chosen order of preference.

Such a system can lead to politicians who have lost the trust of the electorate being defeated.

However, it seems Labour has yet to make a final decision on how its Senedd candidates will be selected. Blaenau Gwent Labour MS Alun Davies told us: “I understand that Welsh Labour will be taking decisions on this over the coming months.”

A Plaid Cymru spokesperson said: “We are actively looking at the candidate selection process in light of the new electoral system and a draft proposal will be put to party members in due course.

