Row breaks out over play area clean-up

Liam Randall, local democracy reporter

A row has broken out over a clean-up at a play area in a village where children were seen walking over broken glass.

The litterpick at the multi-use games area (MUGA) in Ruabon was organised by community councillor Donna O’Brien last week.

The site near the Recreation Ground is owned by Ruabon Community Council and has been closed for a number of years for safety reasons.

However, the presence of a gap in the fence surrounding it means it can still be accessed by youngsters.

Cllr O’Brien said she decided to arrange the community tidy-up after spotting children in flip flops walking over broken glass whilst playing on the MUGA.

Video

However, the clerk of the community council has taken issue after a video of the clean-up involving residents was shared on social media by Plaid Cymru county borough councillor Carrie Harper.

In a letter sent to the Queensway representative yesterday (Wednesday, 28 August), Alyn Thomas demanded to know how access was gained to the site and why he was not contacted.

He said: “I am aware that you recently attended Ruabon MUGA with a community councillor from Ruabon.

“Please accept my apologies for the delay in writing to you, however, I would be grateful if you could respond to the following questions I have in relation to the matter.

“Can you confirm the day the video was taken; it is my understanding this was the 19th of August 2024.

“Can you please confirm if you spoke to both local members (county councillors) in relation your attendance at the MUGA.

“Can you confirm how you gained access to the MUGA given it was locked and both the key holders were away from Ruabon at the time of the video being taken.”

‘Travel visa’

He added: “I am mindful that Ruabon is not your ward. As the clerk and responsible officer, I am unaware of any contact that you have made with myself in relation to such matters.”

Cllr Harper shared a copy of the letter in a post on Facebook in which she jokingly suggested she might need a travel visa to visit Ruabon in future.

The Plaid Cymru politician also highlighted that the site could be accessed by members of the public without needing a key.

She said: “It seems Ruabon Community Council are not happy about the video we did with local residents and a local councillor cleaning up the glass and litter from the local play area. I may need a visa to get into Ruabon after this.

“The MUGA is currently publicly accessible, and kids were walking across the glass in flip flops to use it, hence the locally organised clean up.”

A petition launched by Cllr O’Brien calling for the MUGA to be brought back into use has so far attracted 176 signatures.

A public meeting has also been arranged at Ruabon Constitutional Club on September 11 at 7pm to discuss how the plans can be taken forward.

The community council said it was “committed” to reviving the site, but had experienced problems finding money to pay for improvements.

Meanwhile, it has urged parents to ensure children stay away from the area.

‘Frustrations’

In a statement, it said: “The community council understands the frustrations of the village at the lack of action; however, it is proving extremely difficult to obtain funding at the moment.

“The estimation of the cost of the new plans was £85,000, and unfortunately the community council was unsuccessful in its bid for funding and continues to seek new opportunities, but this will take time.

“The community council recognises this remains a significant resource for our village; however, in its current state, it is not fit for purpose, and the damage continues, which is why it remains closed.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

