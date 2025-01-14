Row breaks out within Reform UK over immigration stance in Wales

Emily Price

A row has broken out within Reform UK over its stance on immigration after the group’s Welsh spokesperson made several comments that appeared to contradict the party’s stance.

In an interview with BBC Politics at the weekend, Oliver Lewis said Wales had “limited levels of immigration” which had been “arguably very positive for the economy”.

The clip was shared by the leader of the opposition in the Senedd, Darren Millar, who said immigration had been “too high” resulting in consequences for all parts of the UK – including Wales.

Sharing the interview to X, Mr Millar said: “It’s a shame that not all politicians, including Reform’s Wales spokesperson, seem to understand this.”

Spat

Reform UK – which is led by Clacton MP, Nigel Farage – has a net zero immigration stance.

The party’s policy pledges include a freeze on immigration, detention for asylum seekers that come to the UK illegally and immediate deportation for foreign criminals.

Reform currently has no Senedd members but hopes to form a new government in Wales at the 2026 election.

Backbench Tory MS Andrew RT Davies hit out at Reform on X, branding Mr Lewis “out of touch” in a post which sparked a social media spat between the pair.

Using an X account with the name, ‘UK public policy failure’ Mr Lewis said the Senedd Tories had “selectively quoted” him from the BBC Politics interview.

In a response to Andrew RT Davies, he wrote: “I just think it’s hilarious that a Tory member of a devolved assembly is criticising an (out of context) comment around the statistically accurate fact that Wales has lower immigration than England – given his party’s record on the issue!”

‘Year 8’

The Reform figure later said that the online row with the Tories was like “debating with year 8” adding that “voters want clarity, not fog.”

Sharing images of graphs to X, he said: “The data does not lie – Wales has statistically far lower levels of immigration”.

But Reform UK’s Chairman, Zia Yusuf, appeared to contradict Mr Lewis when he waded into the social media row saying the Welsh spokesperson’s comments were “not the Reform position”.

The Welsh Conservatives have since hit back, saying Mr Lewis had “made the position of Reform UK clear”.

A spokesperson for the Senedd group said: “Only the Welsh Conservatives will stand on the side of people with concerns about the levels of immigration into Wales.”

Oliver Lewis told Nation.Cymru he did not wish to comment on the matter.

A Reform UK Wales Spokesman said: “Reform UK Wales’ stance on immigration is clear. We are the only party that is promising to have net zero immigration, leave the ECHR and turn back the boats.

“Reform UK Wales understands the negative impact mass immigration has had on Wales from housing to public services.

“Whilst Labour and the Tories have failed Wales in both Westminster and Cardiff Bay, Reform UK will bring real change to Wales. Wales is broken, Wales needs Reform.”

