Row breaks out within Reform UK over immigration stance in Wales
Emily Price
A row has broken out within Reform UK over its stance on immigration after the group’s Welsh spokesperson made several comments that appeared to contradict the party’s stance.
In an interview with BBC Politics at the weekend, Oliver Lewis said Wales had “limited levels of immigration” which had been “arguably very positive for the economy”.
The clip was shared by the leader of the opposition in the Senedd, Darren Millar, who said immigration had been “too high” resulting in consequences for all parts of the UK – including Wales.
Sharing the interview to X, Mr Millar said: “It’s a shame that not all politicians, including Reform’s Wales spokesperson, seem to understand this.”
Spat
Reform UK – which is led by Clacton MP, Nigel Farage – has a net zero immigration stance.
The party’s policy pledges include a freeze on immigration, detention for asylum seekers that come to the UK illegally and immediate deportation for foreign criminals.
Reform currently has no Senedd members but hopes to form a new government in Wales at the 2026 election.
Backbench Tory MS Andrew RT Davies hit out at Reform on X, branding Mr Lewis “out of touch” in a post which sparked a social media spat between the pair.
Using an X account with the name, ‘UK public policy failure’ Mr Lewis said the Senedd Tories had “selectively quoted” him from the BBC Politics interview.
In a response to Andrew RT Davies, he wrote: “I just think it’s hilarious that a Tory member of a devolved assembly is criticising an (out of context) comment around the statistically accurate fact that Wales has lower immigration than England – given his party’s record on the issue!”
‘Year 8’
The Reform figure later said that the online row with the Tories was like “debating with year 8” adding that “voters want clarity, not fog.”
Sharing images of graphs to X, he said: “The data does not lie – Wales has statistically far lower levels of immigration”.
But Reform UK’s Chairman, Zia Yusuf, appeared to contradict Mr Lewis when he waded into the social media row saying the Welsh spokesperson’s comments were “not the Reform position”.
The Welsh Conservatives have since hit back, saying Mr Lewis had “made the position of Reform UK clear”.
A spokesperson for the Senedd group said: “Only the Welsh Conservatives will stand on the side of people with concerns about the levels of immigration into Wales.”
Oliver Lewis told Nation.Cymru he did not wish to comment on the matter.
A Reform UK Wales Spokesman said: “Reform UK Wales’ stance on immigration is clear. We are the only party that is promising to have net zero immigration, leave the ECHR and turn back the boats.
“Reform UK Wales understands the negative impact mass immigration has had on Wales from housing to public services.
“Whilst Labour and the Tories have failed Wales in both Westminster and Cardiff Bay, Reform UK will bring real change to Wales. Wales is broken, Wales needs Reform.”
Support our Nation today
For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.
Wait until they work out the mass immigration is not from beyond our sea borders. Reform are an English fascist party, we don’t mandate the right. Our views are uniquely Welsh luckily.
‘Mass English immigration’ has had the most detrimental effect on Welsh society. These immigrant don’t arrive on small boats but in large cars with hefty cheque books, buy houses as investments tearing the heart out of our communities undermining our culture and language, retirees who place enormous pressure on our NHS having contributed anything to our economy, and let’s not forget those English immigrants who move here and take our social housing, putting pressure on our already over whelmed services.
This is the kind of bust up you get at around 1015pm in Witherspoons.
I watched that interview on BBC Wales at the weekend and was, to my surprise, quite impressed with Oliver Lewis – he came over as a comparatively rational, calm and considered political spokesman with a focus on the distinctive circumstances which apply in Wales and a handle on the things that are different here this side of Clawdd Offa. A perceptible contrast from the usual English nationalist frothing ghouls and blathering crazies who more usually come out to speak for that party. So maybe it’s no real surprise that he’s now being condemned to a spell on their their naughty… Read more »
Yes. Unfortunately being comparatively rational and nuanced will probably mean the end for Oliver Lewis.
You know the ‘English nationalist frothing ghouls and blathering crazies’ you refer to? Oliver Lewis is one of them. Do not be taken in by his blather.
The Welsh Conservatives spokesperson for the Senedd group said: “Only the Welsh Conservatives will stand on the side of people with concerns about the levels of immigration into Wales”. If I’m to take this statement literally it sounds like the Tories have issues with English immigration into Wales.