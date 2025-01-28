Royal College of Nursing demands urgent action on corridor care in Wales

The Royal College of Nursing (RCN) has called on the Welsh Government to take immediate action to end corridor care in Wales.

In an open letter sent today, the nursing staff union urged ministers to take decisive steps to eradicate the “unsafe, undignified, and unsustainable” practice

Corridor care involves patients being treated in hallways and other inappropriate settings due to bed shortages.

Concerns have been raised that the practice compromises patient safety and dignity as well as delaying timely treatment.

RCN says the “most vulnerable in society” bear the brunt of corridor care whilst for nurses, it worsens workloads and contributes to burnout.

In an open letter to the Welsh Government, NHS Wales, key watchdogs and advocates, RCN has called for action on eight steps to end corridor care.

Safety

The recommendations include protecting patient safety and declaring care in chairs for over 24 hours a “never event” as well as fostering a culture where nursing staff can raise safety concerns “without fear”.

Key steps also include an increase in weekend staffing that can enable timely discharges, restoring District Nurse numbers to 2010 levels, and investing in social care to ensure patients can transition from hospitals to appropriate care settings.

The nursing union has also called for a pause on hospital bed reductions and a review of capacity to ensure adequate care in community and hospital settings.

Helen Whyley, Executive Director of RCN Wales, said: “Nurses are facing immense challenges in maintaining high standards of patient care amidst the growing prevalence of corridor and chair care in hospitals.

“The RCN’s recent report starkly highlights the stories of nurses who are striving to provide quality care in these difficult conditions.

“Despite the lack of proper facilities and the strain of overcrowded hospitals, nurses continue to demonstrate remarkable dedication and resilience.

“They often work long hours under intense pressure, ensuring that patients receive the best possible care even when resources are stretched thin.

“Our recommendations provide a clear and achievable roadmap to ensure patients receive care in the right place, at the right time, and by the right professional. The nursing workforce is ready to lead the way – but we need the Welsh government to act now.”

Increased demand

A Welsh Government spokesperson said: “We do not endorse the routine care or treatment of individuals in non-clinical or unsuitable environments, nor any situations where the quality of care, privacy, or dignity of patients is compromised.

“However, there are occasions when the NHS faces exceptional pressures, such as during periods of increased demand or public health emergencies.

“These pressures, which are not unique to Wales, highlight the importance of accessing the right care in the right place such as minor injury units and pharmacies. This enables the NHS to prioritise care for the most critically ill patients.

“We continue to work with NHS leaders on national programmes, such as the Six Goals for Urgent and Emergency Care, to address these challenges.”

