Royal Family would be a ‘link’ across Britain’s nations after independence says Dafydd Wigley
The Royal Family could remain useful as a link between the British nations after Wales, Scotland and England go their separate ways, Dafydd Wigley has said.
The Plaid Cymru member of the House of Lords and former leader said that the nations would need to find joint institutions in order to work together after independence.
He told S4C Newyddion that the monarchy would play a similar role to other nations where the Queen is the head of state, such as New Zealand.
“The reality is that in these islands, even if Scotland and England and Wales are independent countries, we will have to have some way of working together with each other on issues that are important,” he said.
“‘We also accept, the party accepts in Wales, the SNP accepts in Scotland, that the monarchy will remain.
“The Queen’s work should be different towards Wales and Scotland than it is now – it should be more similar to what she is doing with New Zealand.
“But we respect that as a kind of link that shows that we recognize the relationship that has been with England, but from the point of view of the practical day-to-day power that it would be in the hands of Wales.”
‘It will come’
Dafydd Wigley added that the independence movement needed to be able to answer reasonable questions regarding how the relationship between Wales and England would function after independence.
“There is work to be done to answer quite reasonable questions from Mrs Jones who lives in Connah’s Quay and who works in Chester and goes back every day that we will have an open border, that goods will be being able to move back and forth, that money will be able to move back and forth,” he said.
“And these are the questions that must be answered clearly before we ask the people of Wales to vote for independence.
“I am fully convinced that it is possible to get those answers that are clear and concise and correct and that it is possible to convince the people of Wales at the appropriate point in time.
“‘We haven’t reached that yet but it will certainly come within the next few years’.”
Support our Nation today
For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.
How many millions would we have to pay for that ‘privilege’ ?
I’m no royalist but if it means a lot of queen-lovies are happy and go along with independence instead of using it to justify being a part of Wingland, it would be a good bargain.
Yes. Dominion Status = 90% Indy, with Wales keeping Queen, £ until we grow up enough for full Indy. Ireland and NZ did this. I think this is what Arglwydd W is driving at – and he’s right
Weeeell, if we must. As long as we don’t get involved with all the other baggage, such as the House Of Lords.
As a republic , we could have a vote on it. Those who want to pay to keep English royalty as it is, can fill in a tax form to have it deducted from the weekly or monthly pay, when they vote, those who oppose keeping royalty can keep the money for themselves that they have earned.
Yet Commonwealth countries are voting to remove the Queen as head of state at an unprecedented rate, I humbly suggest Dafydd Wigley has gone fully native following his tenure within the House of Lords.
It’s probably an age thing. Some people get a bit cranky as they get older and develop all sorts of odd behaviours and attitudes, affection for Royalty being a good example of this sort of deterioration.
It’s called compromise. I was taken aback at first at Dafydd’s suggestion, but I can see the positives.
Also, following the recent vote by Bermuda to drop the queen, prince Charles said it was “a matter for each member country to decide” to keep the queen as head of state, while at a meeting of commonwealth leaders. He clearly is being pragmatic here, as the popularity of his family, and what they stand for, is in decline across the globe.