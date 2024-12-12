Royal Mail launches lockers to cater for growth in online shopping

Royal Mail is launching its own lockers as part of its expansion of parcel points to meet growing demand from online shoppers and marketplace sellers.The first 250 lockers, for use by its customers, will be in place in early 2025.

Online shopping growth

Royal Mail said the lockers will provide 24/7 access in convenient locations, offering a parcel sending and collection service.

Jack Clarkson, of Royal Mail, said: “With continued growth in online shopping, we are expanding our range of services for customers to make sending and receiving parcels more convenient than ever.

“Parcel Lockers are just one of the ways that we will achieve this, and with their growth in popularity, it is important that we have our own lockers to offer a modern, quick and convenient option for our customers.”

Convenience

The Royal Mail website says: “Our new parcel lockers are an easy, convenient way for you to drop off parcels 7 days a week. They look similar to parcel lockers you’ll have already seen on your local high street or around busy areas; our parcel lockers are grey, with red Royal Mail branding which you’ll recognise. “We created these lockers as we want to make it as convenient as possible for you to send and return parcels, fitting them around your daily routines and to cater for people with a range of different lifestyles.

The new Parcel Lockers are currently rolling out across the country, and Royal Mail expect to have around 1,500 parcel locker locations around the UK by the end of 2024.

Royal Mail’s Parcel Lockers are an extension of their parcel drop off options, and aim to provide an easy, convenient way to send and return your parcels.

Find your nearest parcel locker

To find your nearest parcel locker, add your postcode to the Services Near You page and toggle to the red ‘Postbox’ section. It will have a red icon which looks like a small locker.

How to use Royal Mail’s Parcel Lockers

Buy postage for your parcel online and stick it onto your parcel

and stick it onto your parcel Find your nearest Royal Mail Parcel Locker by adding your postcode to the Services Near You page

Go to your nearest locker and follow the on-screen instructions

Drop your parcel off

