Royal Mail launches lockers to cater for growth in online shopping
Online shopping growth
Royal Mail said the lockers will provide 24/7 access in convenient locations, offering a parcel sending and collection service.
Jack Clarkson, of Royal Mail, said: “With continued growth in online shopping, we are expanding our range of services for customers to make sending and receiving parcels more convenient than ever.
Convenience
The Royal Mail website says: “Our new parcel lockers are an easy, convenient way for you to drop off parcels 7 days a week. They look similar to parcel lockers you’ll have already seen on your local high street or around busy areas; our parcel lockers are grey, with red Royal Mail branding which you’ll recognise.
“We created these lockers as we want to make it as convenient as possible for you to send and return parcels, fitting them around your daily routines and to cater for people with a range of different lifestyles.
The new Parcel Lockers are currently rolling out across the country, and Royal Mail expect to have around 1,500 parcel locker locations around the UK by the end of 2024.
Royal Mail’s Parcel Lockers are an extension of their parcel drop off options, and aim to provide an easy, convenient way to send and return your parcels.
Find your nearest parcel locker
To find your nearest parcel locker, add your postcode to the Services Near You page and toggle to the red ‘Postbox’ section. It will have a red icon which looks like a small locker.
How to use Royal Mail’s Parcel Lockers
- Buy postage for your parcel online and stick it onto your parcel
- Find your nearest Royal Mail Parcel Locker by adding your postcode to the Services Near You page
- Go to your nearest locker and follow the on-screen instructions
- Drop your parcel off
