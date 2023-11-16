Royal Mail reveals staff bonus of up to £500 as half-year losses mount

More than 100,000 frontline workers at Royal Mail are in line for a bonus worth up to £500 each if they hit targets over Christmas as the group presses ahead with turnaround efforts in the face of mounting losses.

Royal Mail said the one-off payment will be made to staff at the start of the new year, based on whether they hit weekly quality targets over the peak season.

The move – which will cost Royal Mail around £61 million – comes as the new boss of owner International Distributions Services (IDS) is pushing on with an overhaul to address poor service performance and widening losses.

Earlier this week, Royal Mail was fined £5.6 million by regulator Ofcom for a “significant” failure to meet its postal delivery targets on first and second class mail in 2022-23.

IDS revealed on Thursday that Royal Mail tumbled deeper into the red with underlying losses of £319 million for the six months to September 24, against losses of £219 million a year earlier.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

