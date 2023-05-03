Support our Nation today - please donate here
News

Royal Mail unveils coronation postbox in Cardiff

03 May 2023 2 minute read
Image: Tom Wren/Royal Mail

Royal Mail has unveiled a decorated postbox in Cardiff to mark the coronation.

The postbox displays the occasion’s official emblem and is one of four that have been placed around the UK.

Similar postboxes have also been unveiled in London, Edinburgh and Northern Ireland.

Royal Mail is also commemorating the coronation with four new stamps, depicting the King being crowned and celebrating the multi-faith and biodiversity causes Charles has made his life’s work.

Image: Tom Wren/Royal Mail

Postmark

The set is based on newly-commissioned wood engravings by artist Andrew Davidson, and one imagines St Edward’s Crown being lowered on to Charles’s head by the Archbishop of Canterbury at the moment of coronation.

Royal Mail is also applying for a special postmark to be stamped on letters which will read: “Coronation of Their Majesties King Charles III and Queen Camilla 6 May 2023”, and run from April 28 until May 10.

“Legacy”

David Gold, director of external affairs and policy at Royal Mail, said: “The coronation of their majesties King Charles III and Queen Camilla is a momentous occasion and one that will be celebrated across UK.

“We are proud to mark such a historic event and to offer our warmest congratulations to the King and Queen.”

Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer said: “The coronation of Charles III is going to be a huge historic moment for the UK and one that will be celebrated with a weekend packed with different ways for people to get involved.

“Our postboxes are recognised the world over as an iconic symbol of Britain and these four iconic unique coronation postboxes will leave a lasting royal legacy in London, Cardiff, Edinburgh and Royal Hillsborough.”

Support our Nation today

For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

3 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
B Avci
B Avci
33 minutes ago

Is the text on the postbox bilingual?

2
Reply
Liam
Liam
11 minutes ago
Reply to  B Avci

No it’s not 😡

0
Reply
Gary H
Gary H
5 minutes ago

Pathetic. And an insult in being monolingual and showing a flag that has no representation of Wales on it. Meanwhile a 1st class stamp costs £1.15….

Last edited 5 minutes ago by Gary H
0
Reply

Our Supporters

All information provided to Nation.Cymru will be handled sensitively and within the boundaries of the Data Protection Act 2018.