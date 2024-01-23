Royal Navy sailor under investigation for offensive comments about Wales

Warning – this article contains offensive content and sexually explicit language.

A Royal Navy sailor has been placed under investigation by the Ministry of Defence after he posted offensive, misogynistic and anti-Welsh comments online.

Nation.Cymru launched a probe looking at the social media accounts of Michael McSherry after a concerned member of the public tipped us off about his “hideous views”.

We found a catalogue of offensive content including vile comments about Wales and highly offensive posts about women including jokes about having sex with his own mother and his nan being tipped out of her wheelchair.

Sheep

Posting on a Welsh TikTok star’s videos, McSherry described Wales as a “shithole” and called for a wall to be built along the boarder.

He added: “I’ve been to Wales I had to wipe my feet on the way out”.

After the TikTok star drew attention to one the offensive comments by sharing it in a video, McSherry posted again: “Stop your lies you’re hard as fuck I remind you of your sheep.”

We took a look at McSherry’s Facebook page and found he was a Royal Naval Rating from Newcastle upon Tyne based in Angus, Scotland.

A Royal Naval Rating is a junior sailor in the Navy – equivalent to a Private in the Army.

Parade

Images shared online showed the junior sailor had indeed visited Wales when he took part in the Queen’s Parade in Cardiff where he was photographed carrying a weapon in his Navy uniform.

Nation.Cymru’s investigation found offensive sexist and misogynistic comments posted to McSherry’s Facebook page describing women as “fat birds” and “sweaty goths” as well as sharing graphic videos.

In one social media post, McSherry shared a screen grab of a text conversation on a dating app in which he wrote: “Me dick is fucking massive… I know it is because my mam still can’t sit straight and wont look me in the eyes anymore…”

Banned

In another Facebook post he said: “Fucking hate trains me l’ve got some fat bird behind me hyperventilating because she walked 10 fucking yards from the platform to the train absolute picture of health and some bloke sat next to me who’s breath smells like he tucked into a nice medium rare pile of dog shit before he got on.”

In another post he wrote: “£30 on nails £60 on hair £20 on tan £30 on makeup and ya fanny still smells like a chippy on good Friday.”

McSherry also boasted about being “banned” from the dating app Tinder. The junior sailer said following the ban he had attempted to get his account reinstated – but Tinder declined.

He described receiving a customer service email from the dating app afterwards from an agent called ‘Douglas’.

Sharing the screen grabs of the email chain he said: “Got banned off tinder for griefing some goth then emailed them to get it back they obviously said no then followed up with that email I’ll head lock Douglas’s nana and give her a short back and sides the daft c***.”

Graphic

The Navy Rating also shared graphic videos and images including a man being pepper sprayed in the face by police and a couple having sex on the upper floor of a double decker bus.

One image shared by McSherry with laughing emojis showed a man on the floor covered in blood with the caption: “Me texting my girl & letting her know that I just got shot and I’m about to die to avoid later arguments.”

We also found several posts where the Royal Naval Rating appeared to joke about physically assaulting women.

In one comment he talked about giving a woman a “hefty right” to “get them in check” and in another he said that a woman who enjoys watching football should “stick to love island” before he “side tackles” her.

We also found that despite McSherry serving in the Navy for several years, he was regularly posting disparaging remarks about his employer.

In one post he wrote: “Can’t wait to fucking leave this job man. I’d rather guide my dad into my mam than do this shit any longer.”

In another post he said the Royal Navy was letting any “retard” serve.

Reputation

Social media rules for those serving in the Royal Navy state that what ever is shared online must not “jeopardise the reputation of the Royal Navy”.

Guidance states: “As a general rule, if you have to think about whether what you’re posting is appropriate, it’s probably not worth the risk.”

Nation.Cymru sent the findings of our investigation to the Ministry of Defence and directed them to take a look at the social media accounts of McSherry.

Shortly after we requested a statement, McSherry disabled his Facebook account.

A Royal Navy Spokesperson said: “The Royal Navy has a zero-tolerance to unacceptable behaviours and have a clear social media policy.

“While this is investigated it would be inappropriate to comment further.”

