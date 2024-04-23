RSPB Cymru announces events for International Dawn Chorus Day

RSPB Cymru have announced a list of exciting events taking place across Wales to celebrate International Dawn Chorus Day.

The charity is inviting everyone to set their alarms on Sunday 5 May 2024 and visit your nearest nature reserve to hear the best of nature’s music festival.

Special dawn chorus events will take place at RSPB reserves at Conwy, Ynys-hir and Newport Wetlands.

Conwy

Wake Up with the Dawn Chorus

Wake up with the wildlife and experience nature’s amazing spring symphony at RSPB Conwy.

The event will host knowledgeable guides for a leisurely walk around the reserve, discovering the incredible variety of birdsong that makes up the dawn chorus.

Hot drinks and a breakfast bap will round off a memorable morning.

Binoculars will not be provided, so please bring your own and come suitably dressed for a chilly morning.

Vegetarian, vegan and GF options are available.

Date: Sunday 5 May

Time: 5.30am – 8.30am

Cost/ Booking details: Booking required. RSPB Member £21 / Non-Member £26

https://events.rspb.org.uk/conwy

Ynys-Hir

RSPB Ynys-hir Dawn Chorus with Croissants

Visit the iconic RSPB Ynys-hir reserve and enjoy the amazing array of birds and wildlife that can be seen at dawn with one of our wardens.

The walk will last for 2 hours and end in the visitor centre with coffee and croissants.

Date: Saturday 11 May

Time: 6.00am – 8.30am

Cost/Booking details: RSPB Member £7 / Non-Member £14

Newport Wetlands

International Dawn Chorus Day Guided Walk

This special wildlife experience allows visitors to hear the magical dawn chorus at Newport Wetlands.

The spectacle of sound will include not only the more familiar garden birds but also some of the reserves star species.

Listen out for a booming Bittern or calling Cuckoo and hear the difference between a Reed Warbler and Reed Bunting… it is well worth the early start.

This is an opportunity to visit the reserve before anyone else arrives and soak up the sound of spring birdsong.

Guides will be on hand to help with spotting wildlife along this exclusive walk.

Date: 5 May

Time: 5am – 7am

Cost/booking: RSPB Member £12 / Non-Member £14.20

