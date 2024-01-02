RSPB Cymru’s Big Garden Birdwatch makes a return this January

It’s almost time for the RSPB’s Big Garden Birdwatch which takes place on 26, 27 and 28 January 2024. Now in its 45th year, it’s the largest garden wildlife survey in the world.

In 2023, more than 26,000 people took part in Wales counting 513,485 birds! With survey results from so many gardens, balconies and local parks across Wales, the much-loved charity is able to see how garden birds and other wildlife are doing across the country.

Leading up to this year’s event, RSPB Cymru has plenty of exciting events taking place on nature reserves across Wales.

You can join RSPB at events at Conwy, Lake Vyrnwy, Newport Wetlands and Ynys-hir to help you prepare for this year’s Big Garden Birdwatch.

Here’s a taster of what’s on offer….

Conwy

Hungry Birds Quiz Trail: Available every day from 9 January, 10am – 3pm

Get ready for Big Garden Birdwatch 2024. Explore the nature reserve to find out more about the hungry birds who live here and what they love to eat.

Big Garden Birdwatch Weekend at RSPB Conwy: Saturday 27 & Sunday 28, 11am – 3pm

It’s that time of year again. Brush up on your garden bird ID, make tasty treats for birds and enjoy some birdy crafts. RSPB’s knowledgeable staff and volunteers will be on hand too, with expert tips and advice on how to feed your birds at home. Drop-in children’s activities available throughout the day.

For details of all events at RSPB Conwy please visit: https://events.rspb.org.uk/ conwy

Lake Vyrnwy

Bird Spotting & Nestbox Know How at Lake Vyrnwy: Saturday 27 January, 10am – 1pm

Join RSPB for some bird spotting at Rhiwargor Car Park, Lake Vyrnwy, SY10 0LZ and learn how to identify and encourage your garden birds and why nest boxes have an important role to play. Their Wardens will have scopes and binoculars set up at Rhiwargor. Then, have a go at making your own nest box to take home with the help of Llanfyllin Men’s Shed.

https://www.rspb.org.uk/days- out/reserves/lake-vyrnwy

Newport Wetlands

What’s that bird? – Learning from calls at Newport Wetlands for Big Garden Birdwatch: Saturday 27 January, 10am – 12pm

Are you ever wondering what that bird is calling in the reeds, hedges and fields? Come along to RSPB Cymru’s guided walk where you will gain tips and tricks from knowledgeable experts on bird communication. Their resident expert is great at detecting what bird is calling as well as performing some calls himself to help you learn.

The wetlands are alive with so many different calls from small warblers to migrants like Redwing and Fieldfare at this time of year, as well as waders, wildfowl and a great variety of raptors. It is a great place to start learning or adding to your skillset.

Remember to keep an eye on the weather forecast and bring wellies, waterproofs, and warm clothes. Their café will be open for you to enjoy homemade sandwiches, Welsh Rarebit, and hot drinks before or after your adventure.

Newport wetlands is open 9am-5pm and visitors will require a car park token to exit. Car Park charges apply, £4 for non-RSPB members, free to RSPB members.

What’s that bird? Get ready for Big Garden Birdwatch at Newport Wetlands: Sunday 28 January, 10am – 12pm

Kick off your Big Garden Birdwatch by joining RSPB Cymru on a guided walk where you can brush up your garden and woodland bird knowledge with their introduction to birding. They will guide you through the principles of bird identification, share tips on how to attract garden birds and what to feed them and the best locations to spot birds when you’re out and about.

Starting at thei feeder bank, your guide will ease you into your bird watching experience. Once you feel confident with the basics, you’ll explore other areas of the reserve where you’ll encounter seasonal birds that you’re less likely to see in the back garden.

Along the way challenge your birding experience with a stop at the coast to experience a different type of birdwatching.

Birdwatching experiences are enhanced every time when using a pair of binoculars. Don’t worry if you don’t have a pair or you forget to bring them. Their shop hires out great binoculars for a small fee which can then be discounted if you decide to treat yourself at the end of the day.

Please remember to bring warm clothes and suitable footwear. All paths are wheelchair friendly. Please note that dogs are not permitted on this event.

For details of all events at RSPB Newport Wetlands please visit: https://events.rspb.org.uk/ newportwetlands

Ynys-Hir

Get ready for Big Garden Birdwatch 2024 at RSPB Ynys-Hir. Sunday 21 January, 11am – 3pm

Come and make a feeder and bird cake. Practise your ID skills with the birds on RSPB Cymru’s feeders.

Suitable for families and anyone wanting to prepare for the big count.

For details of all events at RSPB Ynys-Hir please visit: https://events.rspb.org.uk/ ynys-hir

To receive your FREE Big Garden Birdwatch guide, which includes a bird identification chart, top tips for your birdwatch, RSPB shop voucher, plus advice on how to help you attract wildlife to your garden, text BIRD to 82727 or visit www.rspb.org.uk/ birdwatch

The parallel event RSPB Big Schools’ Birdwatch takes place during the first half of spring term, 8 January – 18 February 2024. For more than 20 years, the Birdwatch has helped to connect children and their teachers with nature in their school grounds. Further information can be found at www.rspb.org.uk/ schoolswatch

For a full list of events at RSPB nature reserves in Wales, visit: https://events.rspb.org.uk/ Cymru

