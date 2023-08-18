RSPCA calls for tougher action as illegal ear cropping continues in Wales

RSPCA Cymru is calling for more to be done to crack down on an illegal procedure which mutilates dogs’ ears, as more maimed pups enter rescues in Wales.

The RSPCA has reported today that 1,100 dogs are reported to have undergone a cruel and unnecessary procedure of having their ears cropped in the last three years – with 79 of these coming from Wales.

The animal welfare charity has joined forces with Llanharan charity Hope Rescue – who currently have eight dogs with cropped ears in their care – on its Mutilated for Money campaign.

The campaign aims to remind the public about the laws on cropped dogs and the welfare issues the procedure can cause pets.

Calls are also being made to address the current loophole that allows dogs with cropped ears to be imported.

Today’s ear cropping figures have been released as part of the RSPCA’s Cancel Out Cruelty campaign – to raise awareness about how to stop cruelty to animals for good – and to highlight the barbaric procedure.

In many cases, ear cropping is carried out illegally in the UK solely for the aim of making the dog look “tough”.

Dr Samantha Gaines, dog welfare expert at the RSPCA, said: “Ear cropping is a painful and unnecessary practice in which a dogs’ ears are removed or surgically altered. Sadly, many owners who do this do it because they think the look is glamorous or it makes their pet look tough.

“But it is detrimental to their health, behaviour and welfare – they do not benefit from having it done, and the way it is illegally carried out in the UK – by people who are not vet professionals – leads them to suffer.”

Despite it being illegal in the UK, there are social media accounts which promote the practice.

Samantha added: “We don’t want this cruel procedure – which is essentially dogs being mutilated for money – to be normalised. We are concerned that it is a growing fashion trend and it needs to be stopped.”

A stray Bully type dog – now named Bumblebee – came into the care of Llanharan-based charity Hope Rescue last month. She has cropped ears which were badly infected.

Vanessa Waddon, Hope Rescue’s senior head of operations, said: “Bumblebee is five-years-old and has sadly been through a lot. Both of her ears were infected and she has also been bred multiple times.

“Unfortunately, we were not able to trace the owner and we don’t know where she came from. She is receiving ear cleaner, medicated ear drops and steroids to try to reduce the long term inflammation.

“Bumblebee is a happy, friendly and playful girl who is really starting to flourish in our care. She is now ready for a forever home and we hope we are able to find her the perfect place soon.”

Hope Rescue currently has eight dogs with cropped ears in their care.

“Shockingly, we see at least one stray cropped dog every single month either being abandoned or brought into our care,” added Vanessa.

“Ear cropping is a totally unnecessary and traumatic procedure, and its only purpose is to satisfy demand for a certain look. Poor Bumblebee didn’t deserve to have her ears mutilated.”

Ian Briggs, head of the RSPCA’s Special Operations Unit – which investigates ear cropping – said the team have seen “horrific” DIY ear cropping kits at homes of people who carry out the cruel practice.

He said: “The idea of a person cutting off a dog’s ears with a pair of scissors and no pain relief or anaesthetic is stomach-churning – but that is exactly what they do.

“And it is even more sickening to know that they are only doing this because they think it will make the dog look ‘tough’ or they can sell the dog for more money.

“We have seen dogs who have suffered because of the after effects of this cruel procedure. They are at a high risk of infection and discomfort – what’s trendy or fashionable about that? Absolutely nothing.

“It’s done purely for cosmetic purposes and can sadly lead to puppies being sold for much more money. We’d urge the public and anyone looking to buy a puppy to remember that this is an illegal procedure which has hugely negative impacts for the dogs themselves.

“We are highlighting this horrific practice as part of our Cancel Out Cruelty campaign to help fund investigations into these awful cases whilst also campaigning to end ear-cropping for good.”

