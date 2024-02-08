RSPCA Cymru appeal after badly matted and unwell dog fly-tipped

RSPCA Cymru has launched an appeal for information after a badly matted and poorly dog was found abandoned.

The Shih Tzu type dog who is around 10 years old was found on 24 January in the Coytrahen area of Bridgend. Luckily she was spotted by a hedge and taken to a place of safety, with the RSPCA being called.

Veterinary treatment was immediately sought and she is now in care of a RSPCA foster care whilst enquiries are being carried out.

Patsy Pancake

RSPCA Inspector Keith Hogben, who has been investigating this incident, along with Deputy Chief Inspector (DCI) Gemma Cooper, said the dog was found on land that is known for fly tipping.

“We’d like to thank the person who found her, who was also understandably very upset to see her condition and who did clip the hair around her eyes as she could hardly see.”

Keith said the dog – who has been affectionately named Patsy Pancake – has had a difficult few weeks.

“As soon as she came into RSPCA care she started to receive the much needed vet care that she needed,” said Keith.

“She was firstly clipped to remove her heavily matted coat which was contaminated with faeces.

“Worryingly she did take a turn for the worst and became poorly with sepsis, however, she is now recovering well. She is now with a foster carer and has settled in well to her new environment.”

DCI Cooper added: “It was touch and go as to whether she would survive but the staff at the vets have been incredible and they helped to make a miracle happen.”

Appeal

An appeal for information has now been launched to assist with enquiries.

“If anyone can help us with our enquiries and has first-hand information about this dog and who her owner was, please do get in touch by calling 0300 123 8018 and can quote 01213820,” added Keith.

As the RSPCA enters its landmark 200th anniversary year – the charity wants to inspire a one million strong movement for animals, as the charity aims to “create a better world for every animal“.

