RSPCA Cymru appeal after tiny puppy dumped at Swansea park

RSPCA Cymru is appealing for information after a tiny six-week-old puppy was found abandoned at a Swansea park.

The male cross breed puppy – thought to be aged around six weeks old – was found at Cwm Level Park and Playing Fields in Brynhyfryd at around 6pm on Thursday 6 July.

A member of the public luckily spotted the puppy who had reportedly collapsed behind a tree. He was described as not being able to put any weight on his legs.

The animal charity is urging anyone with first-hand information to call the RSPCA on 0300 123 8018 quoting 01109712.

It comes as the charity has released figures as part of its Cancel Out Cruelty campaign that show that intentional harm reports have risen in Wales by 9% with incidents peaking during the summer months in previous years.

Harm

In Swansea there were 459 cruelty reports in 2022 – 62 of these were intentional harm and 23 were abandonment reports.

The campaign aims to raise funds to help its frontline rescue teams continue to save animals from cruelty and abuse and to raise awareness about how to stop cruelty to animals for good.

RSPCA inspector Keith Hogben, who has been investigating this latest abandonment in Swansea, said: “This poor puppy shouldn’t have been away from his mum. He must have been so frightened.

“Luckily when we picked him up he was doing much better and has been named Dave. He’s had a vet check up and after spending four days at home with me – he has been placed with a fosterer from the RSPCA Llys Nini Branch.

“We would appeal to anyone who can help with our investigations to give us a call. It is very sad that he was just left in the park and we are keen to try and find out what exactly happened.”

Rescue

The RSPCA is the only charity rescuing animals and investigating cruelty in Wales and England with a team of frontline rescue officers, specialist vet teams and a network of animal care centres and 140 branches providing rehabilitation to animal victims.

Keith added: “While we don’t know for certain why there has been an increase in reports of cruelty, the cost of living crisis and the post-pandemic world we live in has created an animal welfare crisis with more people getting pets with potentially less time and money to care for them.

“The cost-of-living crisis also means the cost of rescuing animals is at an all-time high and our vital services are stretched to the limit.”

It is not known why reports of animal cruelty peak in the summer months although factors like animal abuse being more visible as people are outdoors more, could be one factor.

The RSPCA is providing dedicated cost of living support for worried pet owners, which includes a telephone helpline on 0300 123 0650 and an online hub, which has lots of practical tips and advice, including details of pet food bank schemes.

Heartbreaking figures released by the RSPCA have shown that reports of animals being beaten increased by 22% last year – with incidents peaking during the summer months, with three reported every minute.

The charity has launched its Cancel Out Cruelty campaign, to raise funds to help its frontline rescue teams continue to save animals from cruelty.

The RSPCA’s frontline rescuers, volunteers and a network of branches are working tirelessly to save animals this summer but we can’t do it alone. Please help cancel out cruelty, visit rspca.org.uk/cancel.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

