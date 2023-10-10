RSPCA Cymru appeal for information after emaciated dog found in Llanelli

RSPCA Cymru is appealing for information after a neglected and emaciated dog was found in Llwynhendy, Llanelli.

The unwell dog – who is thought to be aged around 10 – was found on Saturday (7 October) near the WWT Llanelli Wetland Centre with the finder kindly taking him to a veterinary practice.

RSPCA inspector Keith Hogben said: “This dog – who is clearly unwell – has a large mass to his right hind, pressure sores and his ribs, hips and spine are clearly visible.

“He was found close to the wetlands centre, but unfortunately the contact number for the person who took him to the vets isn’t working so we can’t get further specific information from them.

“We don’t know where he came from and what has happened, so we’re hoping an appeal for information may help with our enquiries.”

The RSPCA is now appealing for anyone with first hand information to get in touch via 0300 123 8018 and can quote 01166640.

The dog – nicknamed Dennis – is now receiving veterinary care.

Rehoming crisis

The RSPCA is currently facing the biggest rehoming crisis in recent memory, leaving rescue centres and branches “full to bursting” with more unwanted animals coming into care than are being adopted. This comes at a time when seven in 10 people say they are not planning on getting a new pet.

To try and revive adoption rates, the RSPCA’s month-long Adoptober rehoming campaign launched this month (October), celebrating the wonder of rescue pets, and highlighting the many animals the charity has waiting to find their perfect match.

Visit the RSPCA’s Find A Pet to see all of the animals currently in the charity’s care who are looking for their paw-fect match, or help the RSPCA continue rescuing, rehabilitating and rehoming by donating online or calling their donation line on 0300 123 8181.

The RSPCA is also providing dedicated cost of living support for worried pet owners, which includes a telephone helpline on 0300 123 0650 and an online hub, which has lots of practical tips and advice, including details of pet food bank schemes.

