RSPCA Cymru issue appeal after cat and two kittens abandoned

RSPCA Cymru has issued an appeal for information following two recent abandonment incidents in south Wales.

Over the weekend a tortoiseshell cat was found abandoned outside a charity shop and two kittens were found near a disused building in a taped up crisp box by a member of the public.

The cat had no injuries and is now at RSPCA Merthyr Tydfil Veterinary Clinic whilst the kittens – who were also in good health – were taken to a local vets.

RSPCA Cymru have urged pet owners struggling with the cost of living crisis to reach out for support.

RSPCA animal rescue officer Ellie West said “We would urge those struggling to seek help. There are lots of organisations out there who may be able to provide support and we also have a dedicated cost of living support online hub. Abandoning an animal is not the answer.”

“If we’re not able to find owners and find out what happened – these cats will at some point be available for rehoming. At the moment rehoming has really slowed at our centres – so we’d urge those looking to take on a pet to adopt, not shop as we have so many animals looking for homes.”

Harm

Recently the RSPCA revealed that in Wales there were 89 reports of intentional harm incidents involving cats out of 1,072 cat cruelty calls in 2022.

Sadly 600 calls were concerning neglect and 66 calls related to cat abandonment.

Ellie added: “While we don’t know for certain why there has been an increase in reports of cruelty, the cost of living crisis and the post-pandemic world we live in has created an animal welfare crisis with more people getting pets with potentially less time and money to care for them.

“The cost-of-living crisis also means the cost of rescuing animals is at an all-time high and our vital services are stretched to the limit.”

It is not known why reports of animal cruelty peak in the summer months although factors like animal abuse being more visible as people are outdoors more, could be one factor.

The RSPCA is providing dedicated cost of living support for worried pet owners, which includes a telephone helpline on 0300 123 0650 and an online hub, which has lots of practical tips and advice, including details of pet food bank schemes.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

