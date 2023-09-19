RSPCA Cymru issue appeal after kittens found dumped in carrier bag

RSPCA Cymru is appealing for information after a cat and her three young kittens were found dumped in a carrier bag outside a Cardiff vets.

The four cats were left inside a freezer insulated Asda carrier bag yesterday (18 September) outside a vets in Ely.

The kittens – aged around five to six weeks – and their mum have now been transferred into the care of the RSPCA and have been taken to the RSPCA Merthyr Tydfil Veterinary Clinic for a full health check.

The kittens have been named Snap, Crackle and Pop – and their mum has been named Rice (Crispies).

“Heartbreaking”

RSPCA deputy chief inspector Gemma Black said: “It is heartbreaking to think they were just left outside in the cold inside the carrier bag.

“We know times are tough at the moment and the cost of living is really affecting families who are struggling with their pets and the costs that come with them.

“But we ask for people not to abandon and dump these animals – but to seek help from charities and organisations out there.

“If anyone has any first-hand information about this abandonment please call 0300 123 8018 and quote 1155274.”

The RSPCA is providing dedicated cost of living support for worried pet owners, which includes a telephone helpline on 0300 123 0650 and an online hub, which has lots of practical tips and advice, including details of pet food bank schemes.

Snap, Crackle and Pop and Rice are doing well in RSPCA care along with their mum Rice – who is a little underweight.

