RSPCA Cymru issues appeal for owners of three mares following welfare concerns

20 Nov 2024 2 minute read
One of the horses taken into the care of RSPCA Cyrmu

RSPCA Cymru has launched an appeal for information to try and find the owners of three mares who were removed from common land due to concerns for their welfare.

They were all removed from Gelligaer and Merthyr Common on Thursday 14 November – and each had a foal at foot.

A chestnut mare with a newborn foal at foot was removed due to immediate welfare risks for the foal and a grey mare and her grey foal were removed due to her having an untreated wound to the underside of her jaw.

A mare with foal

Thirdly a grey mare and her steel grey foal were removed due to the mare having dental problems.

Treatment

RSPCA Inspector Christine McNeil said: “These three mares and their foals were taken into possession by Caerphilly County Borough Council under the Animal Welfare Act and are currently in RSPCA care where they are receiving the appropriate veterinary treatment.

One of the mares on Gelligaer and Merthyr Common

“In addition, sadly a foal has been euthanised on welfare grounds due to hind leg deformity – which was possibly an old injury – this decision was made by a vet on site.”

The RSPCA is now making enquiries to track down the owners of these mares and is appealing for information.

Appeal

Anyone with any first hand information can contact the RSPCA Inspectorate Appeal Line on 0300 123 8018.”

Two horses under RSCPA Cymru care

This month the RSPCA  charity has launched its Join The Christmas Rescue campaign ahead of what is expected to be another bleak winter for thousands of animals.

