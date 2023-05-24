RSPCA Cymru launches appeal after gulls shot in Barry

RSPCA Cymru has launched an appeal for information after two gulls were found to have been shot with pellets in Barry.

The incidents happened within a week of each other – prompting a call to the public to get in touch with any information to assist investigations.

Pellets were found in both gulls who both were suffering with broken wings. Sadly due to the seriousness of their injuries they were put to sleep to prevent further suffering.

One incident took place in the west of the town on 18 May and another incident at Charlotte Place on 21 May.

RSPCA deputy chief inspector Gemma Black said: “It is very concerning that two suspicious incidents have happened concerning gulls within days of each other.

“We are very grateful to those who are already helping with our enquiries, but we’re keen to find out if these two incidents are related and – as suspected – were deliberate.

“We very much hope we don’t see any further incidents, but would urge the community to be our eyes and ears on the ground and make any reports to us if they witness animal cruelty.”

Anyone with any information is urged to contact our inspectorate appeal line on 0300 123 8018.

Gulls, their eggs and their nests are protected under the Wildlife and Countryside Act 1981 so it is illegal to intentionally kill, take or injure gulls and other wild birds except under licence.

Decline

Herring gulls in particular are a species of conservation concern in the UK and evidence indicates that overall herring gull populations are actually in decline.

The RSPCA is calling for tighter controls with better education and explanation of the law when buying an air gun and that everyone must receive basic safety training before being allowed to walk out of the shop.

Each year the charity’s 24-hour cruelty hotline receives hundreds of calls reporting airgun attacks on animals.

Gemma added: “Animals can suffer horrendous injuries and often die as a result of airgun attacks and these weapons are potentially extremely dangerous for people as well.”

The penalties faced if caught deliberately using an airgun to injure an animal can be up to six months in prison and / or an unlimited fine if found guilty under the Animal Welfare Act.

