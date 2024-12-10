RSPCA Cymru reveals shocking 12% increase in pet neglect reports compared to last year

The RSPCA in Wales has seen an almost 12% increase in animal neglect reports this year and fear the problem is about to get worse as more pet owners face financial hardship this Christmas.

In Wales 3,163 incidents of animal neglect were reported from January to September this year which compared to 2,822 for 2023 for the same time period – a 12 per cent rise.

In the first nine months of 2024 the counties that have seen the most incidents of neglect reported include Rhondda Cynon Taf (266), Cardiff (262) and Swansea (237).

Cruelty

Across England and Wales the animal welfare charity said that between January and September 2024 its emergency cruelty line recorded 48,814 incidents of neglect, up from 38,977 for the same period in 2023.

During this period the emergency line has been open 3,276 hours, meaning it has taken an average of 15 reported incidents of neglect every single hour – or approximately one every 4 minutes.

The new statistics have been released as part of the charity’s campaign Join the Christmas Rescue, which aims to support frontline staff as they continue their life-saving work during the busy festive period.

Abandonment

The neglect figures have been released after the charity announced last month that 20,999 abandonment reports were made to its emergency line in 2023, compared to 16,118 in 2020 – a rise of 30% in three years.

The RSPCA, which this year celebrates its 200th anniversary, says the statistics are due to an increase in pet ownership during Covid 19 and the current financial hardships faced by many.

Concern

RSPCA Superintendent Jo Hirst said: “The large 12% increase in the number of pet neglect calls in Wales we are taking is a major concern during our busy winter period when many people are facing more financial difficulties, and we fear this upsetting trend will continue.

“One call every four minutes is a frightening statistic. Coupled with this we have also seen a startling increase in abandonment cases up 30% in just three years.

“Sadly now, during the winter months, we expect the crisis to worsen as more people tend to struggle with increased costs around Christmas time with presents to buy and extra food shopping – along with a hike in energy bills.

“But we can make a difference, and with the public’s help by Join The Christmas Rescue they can help our rescuers and support our veterinary teams branches and centre staff who work tirelessly to give animals the urgent treatment and love that will save their lives.”

Neglect incidents in Wales include Shih Tzu Pasty Pancake who has had quite a year.

When she was found at the end of January abandoned in Bridgend – it was initially touch and go if she would survive.

Veterinary treatment was immediately sought and she was firstly clipped to remove her heavily matted coat which was contaminated with faeces.

She did take a turn for the worst and became poorly with sepsis, but thankfully recovered and was placed in RSPCA foster care.

Now the Shih Tzu has been officially adopted and is living her best life with dedicated foster carer Jayne.

She shares a home with another rescued Shih Tzu – Ruby Bish Fingers – after she was found severely matted and faeces encrusted fur by RSPCA rescuers.

She was also fostered and then officially adopted by Jayne.

“Patsy Pancake has settled in really well and she is turning into a right sassy madam.” said Jayne.

“She’s very vocal but very loving and is really integrating with my other dogs which includes the lovely Ruby Bish Fingers and my two cats.”

There are many reputable animal welfare charities who can offer help and advice and we encourage anybody in a difficult situation to seek support.

The RSPCA have launched a dedicated cost of living hub to signpost help out there.

In Wales, the RSPCA branches formed The Wales Pet Food Bank which involves securing dog and cat food donations from suppliers and then distributing these via the branches to food banks and organisations across Wales.

