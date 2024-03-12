RSPCA Cymru shares concerns about flat-faced dogs during Crufts season

The RSPCA has shared concerns about the unhealthy and ‘extreme’ breeding of flat faced dogs such as pugs and French bulldogs which have been celebrated during the recent Crufts championship.

Short-nosed and flat-faced animals such as French bulldogs, pugs and English bulldogs are extremely popular, and are featured heavily across social media and at annual dog shows like Crufts, according to the RSPCA.

The animal welfare charity says that, while these breeds are suffering, they’re also being rewarded for their extreme looks and are being normalised to the public.

Worse still, they say, is that irresponsible breeders are profiting from their pain.

Brachycephalic breeds

Brachycephalic dog breeds have shorter snouts and flat faces. According to experts, this can lead to a lifetime of suffering.

Their extreme conformation means that many dogs have airways that are obstructed and abnormally narrow nostrils and windpipes. This means that every breath can be a struggle.

The RSPCA is concerned that it is not just breathing problems that affect these dogs. Due to their extreme body shape, these beloved family pets often suffer from other lifelong diseases.

Brachycephalic dogs can experience:

A constant struggle to breathe

Heat regulation problems

Difficulty with exercise

Struggle to sleep properly, causing chronic tiredness

Difficulty giving birth (dystocia)

Chronic skin conditions

Eye issues

Dental problems

Spinal deformities

Say ‘no’ to extreme breeding

A spokesperson from RSPCA Cymru said: “These animals can live a life filled with physical pain and distress, and should not be promoted in ways that suggest they are happy and healthy.

“We have a responsibility to make sure that we play our part in stopping this.”

RSPCA Cymru wants the public to take a stand and say no to extreme breeding, and yes to health and wellbeing.

By taking this pledge, the charity hope people will promise not to celebrate their suffering online or in their day-to-day lives, and will stand up for generations of unhealthy animals.

Find out more about the RSPCA pledge and the health issues faced by flat-faced breeds here.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

