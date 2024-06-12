RSPCA issue appeal after 13 guinea pigs abandoned in Cardiff lane

RSPCA Cymru is appealing for information after 13 guinea pigs were abandoned down a lane in Cardiff and are now receiving vet treatment for mites.

The 13 guinea pigs are currently at a boarding establishment and under the care of Merthyr Tydfil Veterinary Clinic as the RSPCA conduct enquiries.

Vet care

RSPCA Animal Rescue Officer Lauren Perry said the guinea pigs were found in the Connaught Road area of Cardiff on 26 May. They were found in a small grey basket and it was noted that they had skin infections.

They were kindly taken to a place of safety before the RSPCA were contacted. They have now been placed into boarding after receiving vet care.

Lauren said: “These guinea pigs are all very different colours and all seem to be doing well, although they are being treated for mites, there was also concern they may have potential ring worms.

“It is very sad that they have been abandoned – we know people are struggling at the moment with the cost of living crisis – but leaving animals alone like this isn’t the answer.

“If anyone has any first hand information please contact the RSPCA’s Inspectorate Appeal Line on 0300 123 8018 – and those calling can quote log number 01271956.

“A found poster has also been placed in the area.”

Welfare support

When an animal is in need, the quicker they get help the better. The best thing you can do if you find a small, sick or injured animal, or an abandoned animal, and if it is safe to do so, is take them directly to the vets who can help. There’s helpful advice on the RSPCA’s website rspca.org.uk/reportcruelty.

Dominika Jagoda, the RSPCA’s small animals welfare expert, added: “People don’t always correctly sex guinea pigs so a pair can quickly spiral into double figures and beyond.

“Owners need to make sure the general welfare needs of guinea pigs are catered for, especially making sure they have the right environment to live in and that they have plenty of space to exercise and explore as well as having plenty of toys to help prevent boredom.”

Owners should also learn how to handle their guinea pigs and understand their behaviours, so they can spot signs of stress in their pets. Guinea pigs should not live alone, but it is best to take on single sex groups or pairs, or a male with one or more females; males will need neutering, it is less common to neuter females as the surgery is more complex.

There is also information and advice on the RSPCA website, including a downloadable booklet on guinea pig care.

