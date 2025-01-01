RSPCA issue appeal after three dead dogs found dumped in plastic bags

Three dead dogs have been found dumped in rubbish bags in a Pentrebach car park, Merthyr Tydfil.

The upsetting discovery took place yesterday (Monday 30 December) at around 9am at the end of a car park on Brown Street near a small brick building.

The three dogs found were all female – one black spaniel type dog, a white and ginger terrier type and a small white terrier who had black markings to her face. They were all found in separate black plastic bags.

Appeal

Animal Rescue Officer (ARO) Kirsty Morgan, who collected the bodies, said: “The vet estimates they had been deceased a couple of days and are around four years old.

“Each of the dogs had wood shavings on their coat, around their mouths, and were wet. Two dogs appear to be of reasonable body condition but one was very thin.

“Alongside them were also a bag of woodshavings which also included a cable tie, dog toy and a piece of wood. The bottom of the bag was sodden in urine.

“Unfortunately none of the dogs were microchipped so we’re unable to find out who they belonged to.”

It is currently unknown how they died, but an appeal has been launched due to the suspicious circumstances. There is no CCTV that points at the location.

“Very sad”

Kirsty added: “Whatever has happened here, it is very sad that these dogs have died and we’d like to thank the person for contacting us so we can make enquiries.

“Anyone with any first hand information to give us a call on the RSPCA Inspectorate Appeal line on 0300 123 8018, and can quote 01416870.”

For advice about how to help an animal in need or to report cruelty or neglect to our teams, please visit www.rspca.org.uk/reportcruelty.

This Winter the RSPCA – which is marking its 200th year – has launched its Join the Christmas Rescue campaign which calls on the public to support the RSPCA so they can continue their life-saving work during the busy winter period when they expect an increase in pet abandonments.

