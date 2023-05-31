RSPCA launch appeal after matted Shih Tzu abandoned on driveway

RSPCA Cymru has launched an appeal for information after a matted Shih Tzu was found abandoned on a driveway.

The female dog – estimated to be around a year old – was found on Shotton Lane, near Deeside in a pet carrier by the homeowners who took her to a vet, who subsequently called the RSPCA.

The incident took place at around 6.45pm on 22 May and was captured on CCTV, but unfortunately the footage has not been able to assist with RSPCA enquiries.

The young dog wasn’t microchipped – leading the RSPCA to plea to the public for help.

Matted

RSPCA animal rescue officer Mel Froude said: “This poor dog was just left on this driveway. She had extremely bad matted fur and a poor body condition.

“Despite there being CCTV footage the figure is unidentifiable and is seen behind a bush placing something down. So we are hoping that maybe someone in the community may be able to help us further in finding out what happened here.

“If anyone has information about this dog please can they contact the inspectorate appeal line on 0300 123 8018.”

The RSPCA say they are currently dealing with a high number of abandonments.

In April this year alone, they received 1,508 reports to their emergency line about an animal being abandoned.

That compares with 1,370 abandonment reports for the same month last year – marking a rise of 9.6%.

Trimmed

Mel added: “We’d very much like to thank the kind hearted people who took her to a vet where they were able to carefully clip her fur. She looks like a completely different dog now and hopefully is a lot more comfortable and cooler now she has been trimmed.

“She’s a lovely little thing – friendly but very nervous. She now has been taken into our care and has been doing well and putting on weight which is great news. She has been named Ivy.”

The RSPCA is providing dedicated cost of living support for worried pet owners with a telephone helpline on 0300 123 0650 and an advice online hub which includes details of pet food bank schemes.

Mel added: “Sadly, more and more people are abandoning their animals and it could be down to a number of reasons, for example when owners are unable to cope, whether that be with an animal’s behaviour, the costs of keeping the pet or other things in their life take over they opt to dump them.

“We would urge anyone who is struggling to seek help – abandoning an animal is never the answer.”

