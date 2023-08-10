RSPCA rescue gull from well at historic Conwy Castle

RSPCA Cymru rescuers have successfully rescued a gull who had become trapped down a well around 50 feet deep at Conwy Castle.

The fledgling gull was visible from the top of the well and was spotted on 30 July. As it was unable to fly, the RSPCA were contacted with rescuer Melanie Froude attending that day.

Attempts were made to lure the gull towards a bucket which was attached to a rope and had some smelly cat food inside, but the gull unfortunately didn’t go inside.

It was then the following day – on 31 July – that RSPCA inspectors Andy Broadbent – who led the rescue – and Jenny Anderton attended the castle to see what they could do.

Failed

Jenny said: “We tried a few things with our nets and poles but they unfortunately failed. Our third plan was finally successful with the rescue taking in total around two hours!

“We made a sort of giant spoon with a net with two ropes tied on either end. The gull was released within a view of the castle and flew off straight away. It had been unable to take off when in the well due to the water.

“It was great to see the gull fly away happily after what was a some-what tricky and long-winded rescue! The gull flew off so quickly I wasn’t even able to get a quick picture!

“Following the rescue we have issued some advice to the staff at the castle about covering the well in case any other gull managed to get stuck down there!”

The rescue comes as the RSPCA launched its Cancel Out Cruelty fund-raising campaign last month to help the charity’s officers continue to rescue animals like this gull and is urging people to donate to help it continue this vital work.

