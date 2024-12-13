Rugby legend, Twin Town star and outspoken farmer promise festive fireworks on Christmas TV special

Rugby legend Scott Quinnell and celebrity farmer Gareth Wyn Jones are squaring up for a TV battle over Christmas.

The outspoken duo will cast their critical eyes over an array of holiday television programmes on a special edition of Gogglebocs Cymru on S4C – and they’re promising some festive fireworks.

The Gogglebocs ‘Dolig line-up features famous faces from the worlds of entertainment, music, cooking and sport for the Yule Tide show which will be screened at 9pm on Friday, December 27.

As ever, the programme that’s made by two Gwynedd-based television production companies, Cwmni Da, in Caernarfon, and Chwarel, from Cricieth, will be hosted by comedian Tudur Owen.

Croeso cynnes

Former Llanelli, Wales and Lions Number 8 Scott will be sharing the sofa at Gareth’s family farm near Llanfairfechan in the foothills of the bleakly beautiful Carneddau Range.

According to Scott, who now runs his own business selling homemade candles, he’s assured of a warm welcome at the Jones household before they both get a “bit hot under the collar”.

“I’m always met at Gareth’s with a paned and a mince pie. I’m treated like a king and it’s great fun just to sit and jangle with Gareth. I don’t always agree with what he says but we always have fun,” he said.

“I’m often in hotels so I watch a lot of television then. And if I’m at home I’ll be on the couch and binge on box sets like Yellowstone, Killing Eve, Game of Thrones and Breaking Bad.

Influencer Gareth, a regular face on television who has three million subscribers on his YouTube channel, is also promising to “tell it as it is” when he debates the merits of the different TV shows with Scott.

Gareth said: “Farm work means I don’t have a great deal of time to watch television. In the spring and summer I’m out until late evening tending the animals and in the winter there’s a pile of paperwork to deal with.

When he has the time Gareth enjoys classic television like comedy series C’Mon Midffild or a good film.

“Anything with a good story or programmes about rural life and animals but I’m looking forward to Gogglebocs ‘Dolig.

“I’ve not seen Scott for a while and it’ll be great to catch up with him. I became a grandfather for the first time earlier this year and Scott has a grandchild too so we’ll be able to swap notes.

“Scott and I will have a good laugh and a bit of banter watching the programmes but we may not agree on everything. Scott has firm views on some things and so do I so I’m sure there will be time when we have to agree to disagree.

“We’re both pretty outspoken so I’m sure there will be some verbal fireworks at times – but it will be all in good fun.”

Welsh movie royalty

Also starring in the Christmas special will be Twin Town star Llŷr Evans, who hails from Ruthin, and his wife, presenter Lisa Gwilym, originally from Henllan, near Denbigh.

The couple, who now live in Felinheli, near Bangor, are looking forward to enjoying some quality time on the sofa when they film the show.

Popular S4C and Radio Cymru presenter Lisa said: “We don’t get too much time to just sit and watch these days since our son Jacob came into our lives so it’ll be a welcome change.

“We’re hoping to watch a good film over the festive period although I tend to cry during films and Jacob says his father often falls asleep during the film.”

Llŷr denied falling asleep, claiming he was just resting his eyes.

“I like all sorts of television from good documentaries to sport and of course drama. I enjoy watching football and will watch games with Jacob.

“As for Christmas I remember when I was little we’d buy the Radio Times and the TV Times and pore over the listings to work out what to watch over Christmas. Nowadays, with so many channels, it’s like Christmas every day.”

Lisa added she has no idea what’s being shown on S4C and the other channels over Christmas so it will be a surprise what they’re asked to watch and comment on.

“I’m sure we’ll have something to say about all the programmes. Llŷr is especially ready with a comment or two,” she said.

Fresh faces

Newcomer Mirain Iwerydd, 21, will be teaming up with her housemate, the comedian Melanie Owen to give their unvarnished views.

Mirain, who hails from Crymych, Pembrokeshire, is a versatile radio and television presenter with weekly shows on BBC Radio Cymru and regularly appears on the S4C magazine programme Heno.

She said she is excited by the opportunity to appear on Gogglebocs ‘Dolig.

“It will be my first celebrity show and I can’t wait. It will be a lot of fun,” she said.

“Gogglebocs ‘Dolig will be no different to what we normally do when we’re relaxing in front of the TV. We watch and pass comments on what’s on and I’m sure there will be plenty of giggles.”

Mirain and the other cast members do not know what programmes the producers will choose for them to voice their opinion.

“I’m really looking forward to Christmas on television this year. There are some fantastic programmes going to be shown. There’s a new episode of Outnumbered, a new Wallace and Gromit film and of course the finale of Gavin & Stacey.

“Like everybody else I want to know how things pan out. There are some wonderful characters and I hope there’s a happy ending.”

Series Producer Euros Wyn said the Christmas line-up includes several cast members from last year’s festive special.

“Rappers Lloyd Lew and Dom James also appeared last Christmas and will be joined by their friend and fellow rapper Sage Todz this time and former footballers Malcolm Allen and Owain Tudur Jones will also be on the show once again, “ he said.

Euros said the show is being broadcast while the regular Gogglebocs Cymru series takes a mid-season break.

“The third series of Gogglebocs Cymru started in October and there were five programmes before we took a break. The Christmas special is a one-off and the regular series restarts again in March,” he said.

The start of the series coincided with the 50th anniversary celebrations of the continuing drama series Pobol y Cwm, it was decided to invite several stars from the show for a Gogglebocs Cymru special.

“That worked very well,” said Euros, “and we’ve asked a handful to return for the Christmas special.

“They include Nia Caron and Lisa Victoria, as well as Lily Beau and Dyfan Rees.

“In addition we will be welcomed into the home of presenter and singer Elin Fflur, who’ll be joined by her friend, the actress Mari Wyn Roberts, who plays police officer Siân Richards on the popular S4C drama series Rownd a Rownd.

“From the world of cookery we’ve invited Colleen Ramsey and her sister Roisin once more to voice their opinions, and making a first appearance will be TV presenters, singers and partners Lisa Angharad and Rhys Gwynfor.” he said.

Gogglebocs Dolig will be broadcast on S4C on Friday, December 27, at 9pm. English subtitles will be available and the programme can also be viewed on S4C Clic, BBC iPlayer and other streaming platforms.

