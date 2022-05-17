Ruling Labour group select new leader of Caerphilly County Borough Council

Rhiannon James, local democracy reporter

Caerphilly County Borough Council’s ruling Labour group has chosen Nelson ward councillor Sean Morgan as its new leader.

Cllr Morgan was appointed at an internal Labour group meeting on Monday, May 16.

Cllr Morgan is set to be appointed as the leader of Caerphilly County Borough Council later this week – replacing former Leader Philippa Marsden, who lost her seat in Ynysddu at the council elections earlier this month.

Cllr Morgan was first elected as a councillor in 2012 and was Deputy Leader of the council alongside Ms Marsden – before resigning from the role in June 2021.

He will now work alongside Morgan Jones ward councillor Jamie Pritchard, who has been re-elected as Deputy Leader.

A vote on who becomes Leader of the council will take place at the authority’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) which will be held at the Council Chamber in Penallta House on Thursday, May 19.

Labour has a majority in Caerphilly County Borough following the election, therefore Cllr Morgan is expected to be named council leader.

Earlier this week, the Plaid Cymru group chose Penyrheol councillor Lindsay Whittle as its new leader, taking over from Llanbradach councillor Colin Mann.

The Deputy Leader, Cabinet Members, Leader of the Opposition, and Committee Members will also be announced at the AGM.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

