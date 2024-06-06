Rural Affairs Secretary chairs first SFS Roundtable

The Cabinet Secretary for Climate Change and Rural Affairs, Huw Irranca-Davies will today (Thursday, 6 June) chair the inaugural meeting of the Sustainable Farming Scheme Roundtable.

Following last month’s announcement of a new timeframe for the introduction of the SFS, the Roundtable will provide the next opportunity to work collectively on the design of the SFS after the recent consultation.

Cross section

The Roundtable has a wide representation from the farming industry, farmers, the wider supply chain, and veterinary, nature, forestry, and food sectors.

The purpose of the group is to further develop the partnership approach needed to finalise the design and implementation of the SFS, building on previous phases of co-design and engagement. Input from the Roundtable will help inform options before Welsh Ministers make final scheme design and implement decisions.

As part of the first meeting, the Roundtable will also be asked to agree steps to convene the Carbon Sequestration Evidence Review Panel. The Review Panel will share the outputs from the evidence review of any further and alternative proposals to achieve carbon sequestration with the Ministerial Roundtable for consideration.

“Partnership approach”

The Rural Affairs Secretary said: “Working in partnership with the farming industry and other interested stakeholders is key to achieving our shared goal of ensuring that farming in Wales has a long, successful, and vibrant future.

“Through the Roundtable, I intend to work at pace to identify areas of agreement and place the emphasis on matters where more work is required.

“It is very clear that there a number of areas which we agree on. We can review these and move forward to the aspects which need a bit more work and discussion, including the more contentious issues.

“I’d like to thank all the Roundtable members for their time and commitment – this is a partnership approach which I’m keen to foster as we work to deliver a Scheme that works long-term.

“I intend on moving forward to ensure we develop a Scheme that supports a sustainable and resilient agricultural industry in Wales.”

