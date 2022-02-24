Russian full-scale invasion of Ukraine will impact us all says Welsh Government minister

A Welsh Government minister has warned that Russian full-scale invasion of Ukraine will impact people in Wales as well.

Describing Vladimir Putin’s attack as “the most serious war since the Second World War,” Heath Minister Eluned Morgan said that it would impact on everyone’s lives.

Missile strikes and explosions have been reported in several parts of Ukraine, including Kyiv and Kharkiv. Many people in Kyiv have rushed to underground metro stations to take shelter.

Wales’ Counsel General Mick Antoniw, who visited Ukraine along with Plaid Cymru leader Adam Price last week, posted a video of an explosion in the country. His family is from the country.

“Grim, grim news as Putin escalates invasion of Ukraine,” he said.

“All our thoughts and support should now be with the Ukrainian people who are taking up arms to defend their country. My personal thoughts with my family in Ukraine.

“Ukrainian forces recaptured town of schastia. Fighting in many places all over Ukraine. My cousin rang me say he will stay there to the end!”

Eluned Morgan added: “My prayers are with the people of Ukraine this morning.

“Putin’s attack is probably the most serious war since the Second World War which will impact not just on the lives of millions of people in Ukraine but on us all with significant increases in fuel and gas prices.”

Welsh Conservative leader Andrew RT Davies said that Russia had violated Ukraine’s sovereignty.

“Putin’s actions overnight are reflective of a man removed from reality,” he said.

“Ukraine has a right to be a free independent country. If that simple fact cannot be protected by the rest of the world then the future for us all is very bleak.”

Russian President Vladimir Putin has warned that Moscow’s response will be “instant” if anyone tries to take on Russia, and has urged Ukrainian soldiers in eastern Ukraine to lay down weapons and return to their homes.

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky warned that an invasion “could be the beginning of a big war on the European continent”.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

