Ryan Giggs facing possible retrial as jury discharged after failing to reach verdicts

The jury in the trial of Ryan Giggs has been discharged after failing to reach verdicts on any of the three counts he faced during the four-week domestic violence case at Manchester Crown Court.

It means Ryan Giggs is potentially facing a possible retrial after a jury failed to reach verdicts in his domestic violence trial.

The former Manchester United footballer had been on trial for four weeks but following more than 20 hours of deliberations, the jury of seven women and four men, having lost one juror to illness, failed to reach any verdicts.

The jury had been out considering their deliberations for 22 hours and 59 minutes before they were brought back into court at 3.04pm.

Judge Hilary Manley asked if they had reached a verdict on any counts on which a majority of 10 to one had agreed.

The foreman of the jury answered: “No.”

Asked if there was any “realistic prospect” of them reaching verdicts if given more time, the foreman again answered: “No.”

Judge Manley then thanked the jurors and discharged them. She warned all the jurors not to discuss the case as there may be another trial of the case in the future.

Bail

Giggs’ head dropped down when the judge told the court any future trial could potentially be as far away as June of next year – but stressed any date has yet to be set.

Judge Manley then turned to Giggs, who stood in the dock.

She told him he would be bailed until Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) lawyers meet and make a decision on any future trial and a trial date is made.

A hearing will take place at the same court next week.

Judge Manley told Giggs: “I have permitted the prosecution a short period of time to consider their position. More will be clear in a week’s time.

“In the meantime you may have bail on the same terms as hithertoo.”

Giggs was excused from attending the next hearing on September 7.

