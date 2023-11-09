Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney launch new Wrexham AFC ‘Merch Merch’

Wrexham AFC co-owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney have launched a new line of supporter ‘Merch Merch’ which includes a hat printed on a hat and a shirt printed on a shirt.

Due to the overwhelming demand of Wrexham supporters, official merchandise has been very hard to get hold of.

But Rob McElhenney had a bright and “genius” idea, according to Ryan Reynolds of contacting back-of-shirt sponsor VistaPrint.

The announcement was made in a hilarious video posted to Instagram.

With VistaPrint’s ability to print anything on anything – the Wrexham Shirt Shirt, and the Wrexham Hat Hat, among other fun merch, were born and are now available for purchase.

All net proceeds raised from Wrexham’s New Merch Merch will go towards the Wrexham Food Bank, so fans are urged to run, not walk, and grab one of these limited edition pieces of merchandise.

Antoine Thieser, Brand Strategy Director Europe at VistaPrint said: “The success of our partnership with Wrexham AFC lies in the potential it offers us to support the local community through our products and expertise.

“We will continue to support proudly the small business owners and organizations that are at the core of Wrexham community and of all our partnership initiatives.”

Please visit the Wrexham’s new merch merch shop by VistaPrint to view all the new merch merch:WrexhamMerchMerch.com.

