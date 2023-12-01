Ryanair to launch new routes from Cardiff Airport – sources reveal

Emily Price

Ryanair has plans to expand its network at Cardiff Airport next year with the launch of two new routes, sources have revealed.

A document obtained by Nation.Cymru appears to show plans by the low cost airline provider to roll out flights to popular package holiday destinations, Alicante and Tenerife.

The documents state that Ryanair will be operating the Alicante route from April 4 next year with the Tenerife route flying from April 6.

Tickets

Nation.Cymru understands the two routes have been uploaded into Ryanair’s system in preparation for tickets to be sold.

It comes after rival airline Wizz Air pulled out of Cardiff Airport at the start of this year citing “high operational costs”.

In October, Ryanair announced it would make a third fewer flights this winter and serve only half of the routes from Cardiff Airport while ramping up flights in Bristol.

Cardiff Airport was bought by the Welsh Government for £42m in March 2013 and it’s operated at arms length as a commercial business.

Passenger numbers have fallen over the last decade and the airport’s value has plummeted by £37m.

Deputy Minister for Climate Change, Lee Waters has said the airport is still recovering from the “devastating impact” on its business from the pandemic.

Right direction

But Welsh Conservative Shadow Minister, Natasha Asghar MS says Cardiff Airport should be returned to private ownership.

Commenting on news of the new routes, she said: “These new routes are absolutely a step in the right direction, but there’s still a long way to go in turning Cardiff Airport into a success.

“Despite what people might think, I am not at all against Cardiff Airport. I am against the Welsh Government’s shocking management of it with some £200m of taxpayer cash thrown at it.

“I would love to see Cardiff Airport thrive, but under Labour ownership it is not expected to reach a level of profitability until 2029.

“Removing the dead hand of the Welsh Government and returning Cardiff Airport to private ownership is the best way of turning its fortunes around as far as I am concerned.

“However, if the Welsh Government wants to continue with its vanity project, which is burning through public money, then they must work tirelessly to attract more airlines.”

Asset

Plaid Cymru’s Economy spokesperson said: “Cardiff Airport is an important government-owned asset for Wales, a gateway from Wales to the world and vice-versa. We need to make sure that the asset remains viable and well used.

“Plaid Cymru welcomes these new routes and hope that they will add to the diversity of locations that can be reached from Cardiff for the people of Wales and that they can bring new people into Wales.

“The Welsh Government must make sure that links are in place to help people use public transport as much as possible to access these new routes and that these are good value for passengers.”

Ryanair and Cardiff airport were approached for comment.

