S4C appoints new Director of People and Culture

S4C has announced the appointment of Nadine Beaton as the new Director of People and Culture.

Nadine’s role will lead the People and Culture team, delivering key human resources services that promote a positive working environment and strengthen S4C’s organisational culture.

Nadine is originally from Bridgend and is now based in Cardiff, has played a key role in shaping the People and Culture strategy at Gocompare.com and more recently served as a consultant for Voltric, an electric vehicle company.

Her career spans across sectors including FinTech, Skillset Cymru, and WJEC, where she has gained extensive experience in designing systems and processes that foster high-performance cultures.

Expertise

Geraint Evans, Chief Executive of S4C, commented: “Nadine joins us at a pivotal time for S4C, and we are excited to have someone with her experience, enthusiasm, and dedication to help foster a supportive and thriving workplace.

“I’m thrilled that we have attracted someone with the passion and drive to inspire and empower our staff to reach their full potential.

“Her expertise in leadership, staff development, communication and engagement will be invaluable.

“I’m confident that she will build on the positive progress already underway at S4C, strengthening our values and culture, and ensuring S4C remains a great place to work.”

“Home”

Nadine says: “I have been warmly welcomed into the S4C team and already feel at home.

“It’s an exciting time for S4C, and I’m thrilled to contribute to a broadcaster that has such a significant impact on the economy, society, and the Welsh language.”

S4C is also currently advertising for a Chief Content Officer, with a deadline of 21 January.

