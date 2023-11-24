S4C chief executive sacked after bullying inquiry

Martin Shipton

S4C chief executive Sian Doyle has been dismissed following an inquiry report that upheld complaints that she had bullied staff.

The Welsh language broadcaster commissioned Cardiff law firm Capital Law to investigate the complaints in May after receiving a formal letter from the trade union Bectu, which represents media workers.

Working environment

A statement issued by the S4C board said: “Members of the S4C Authority have considered the evidence provided as part of the fact-finding exercise undertaken by Capital Law into the working environment at S4C. The exercise was initiated following serious concerns raised with us by BECTU in April 2023. The evidence we have seen reflects the views and experiences of 96 people who are current or former staff of S4C or partners with whom the organisation works. We would like to thank those who felt able to come forward for their openness and willingness in sharing their experiences.

“The nature and weight of the evidence provided was deeply troubling. It has undoubtedly been a challenging time for many individuals. As Members of the Authority, we would like to apologise for the stress and anguish caused by behaviours experienced in the workplace.

“It is clear from the evidence received that action needs to be taken to secure change within S4C, and there is still much work to do to deal with all the issues arising from the information received. The S4C Authority is committed to ensuring that S4C is a place where our staff are happy and safe – a place where they feel able to perform at their best and thrive. We recognise that we need to restore confidence and trust in the organisation – not only amongst our staff but with our partners in the creative sector, audiences in Wales and beyond.

“For us to begin to make improvements we need to make some changes immediately. Therefore, having received detailed legal advice, members of the S4C Authority made the difficult but unanimous decision to terminate the employment of the chief executive. We will work towards appointing a new leader who can help restore an ambitious S4C with a renewed focus on collaboration and the well-being of our colleagues.

“These are never easy decisions to make. However, we, as Members of the S4C Authority, are confident that this is the right decision for the organisation.

“This is a sensitive matter, and we must follow due process. As the S4C Authority we need to carefully balance our obligations in relation to transparency with the well-being of those involved, and it would be inappropriate to add anything to this statement at this time about the decision announced today.

“In due course, we will publish a report that explains further the nature of the evidence received during the fact-finding process, decisions made and steps we will be taking to ensure that S4C provides a positive and thriving working environment.”

Tears

The letter from Bectu that prompted the investigation said that at a recent meeting of the union branch, four of its members had been in tears as they described their experiences of bullying.

According to the letter, there was a toxic working environment at the channel and a lack of confidence in S4C management, with staff often feeling that they were ignored and belittled, undermined or patronised by members of the management team.

It said staff were often left in tears and were too afraid to raise concerns through the usual complaints process.

According to the letter, there was a meeting between union officials and Ms Doyle last December. It said she acknowledged that things had been very difficult and that management were to blame for the way people felt, but that the term “bullying” had been used too readily.

Although union members reported a short period of improvement, the Bectu letter suggested that a mechanism needed to be established where individuals had the confidence to discuss their experiences with an independent investigator, who would reach a conclusion on where any blame could be apportioned and make recommendations.

Concerned

Deputy Arts Minister Dawn Bowden said after the inquiry was launched that the Welsh Government was extremely concerned by the bullying allegations at S4C and called on the broadcaster to ensure that such behaviour was rooted out.

Nation.Cymru reported how an S4C executive suffered an incident of stress-related heart failure during a corporate “awayday” at the Urdd Centre in Llangrannog on the Ceredigion coast, and had to be rushed to Glangwili Hospital in Carmarthen.

It is understood that more current and former employees of S4C came forward to give evidence to the inquiry than was originally expected, prolonging the timescale.

In a letter to S4C chair Rhodri Williams, Ms Bowden, herself a former trade union official with Unison, said: “Thank you for your time at our recent meeting to update me on the allegations concerning bullying at S4C. This is clearly a distressing time for all within the organisation, in particular those affected by the issues raised, and I recognise the courage it takes for anyone to speak out after experiencing abuse, harassment, or bullying.

“The Welsh Government will not be a bystander to abuse, and we are committed to tackling harassment and bullying in all forms.

“S4C occupies a special place in Wales’s cultural life and is vitally important to the Welsh economy and ongoing sustainability of the creative industries in Wales. All of us have an interest in seeing a well led, modern S4C that supports a strong creative economy and a vibrant Welsh language and culture while protecting the rights and wellbeing of its employees.

“Recent events are a warning that no organisation is immune from falling below the high standards we all value and hold in high regard. Each of us need to continually challenge ourselves and our organisations in maintaining the highest standards of dignity and respect so that we continue to earn the trust and confidence of our workforces and those who we work with and represent.”

“It is important that S4C’s status as an independent broadcaster is clear and understood. While the Welsh Government intends to use its levers to ensure the serious issues in hand are addressed I am clear that it is for S4C to take the necessary action to ensure that the organisation emerges with the governance arrangements, policies and culture that are fit for the future.”

