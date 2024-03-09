S4C Christmas special is offering £15,000 to spend on a dream wedding

S4C is looking for a couple who want to get married in front of TV cameras, with £15,000 to spend on the big day.

The Priodas Pum Mil series has arranged 47 weddings with £5,000 to spend with help from friends and family so far but this time the amount is being tripled for a Christmas special.

Viewers will choose the winning pair, and the lucky couple will have the support of their friends and families to organise the celebration, with the help of the show’s presenters Emma Walford and Trystan Ellis-Morris.

Excited

Emma said: “I’m not sure who will be most excited – the lucky couple or the presenting couple!”

“This is a very special chance for someone. We can look beyond our usual financial restrictions not spending for the sake of spending, there might be a special location you have in mind for the wedding, or you may have family members who live on the other side of the world.”

“Why don’t you try so that you can fulfil your dreams? This is such a big opportunity and we will do our best to deliver for you.”

Twist

Trystan Ellis-Morris added: “I never get tired of working on this series. We are offering a special little twist with this programme – for one wedding only – you have £15,000 to spend.

“Please get in touch right now. You have nothing to lose and a lot to gain.”

Couples can apply to take part via the series website here

If you’d like advice on how to plan a wedding for less than £5,000, the Sut i Drefnu Priodas Pum Mil / How to Arrange a Five Thousand Pound Wedding book is now on sale. Written by wedding organiser Alaw Griffiths and presenters Trystan Ellis-Morris and Emma Walford it has all the hints and tips you need for the perfect wedding.

You can catch up with all the recent Priodas Pum Mil programmes on S4C Clic and BBC iPlayer.

