S4C creates first all-female weather team

Two new faces will be joining the S4C Weather team before the end of the month.

Branwen Gwyn and Tanwen Cray join Alex Humphreys and Megan Williams to create S4C’s first all-female weather team.

Although Branwen from Cardiff began her career working as a presenter on a variety of different programmes, more recently she has been producing and scripting for S4C’s children’s service, Cyw.

Tanwen Cray from the Vale of Glamorgan has just spent the last year studying an MA in Broadcast Journalism at Cardiff University.

“When I saw the ad, I immediately thought – I have to go for that” said Branwen.

“Like everyone, I’m sure – I have an interest in the weather, and the weather has a big effect on my mood!

“I love the sun and any chance I get I’m out in the sun working, sitting and enjoying!

“I’m really looking forward to being back presenting and to the thrill of presenting live. ”

Climate change

Tanwen added: “I have always thought that one of the best jobs in broadcasting is presenting the weather because it is an opportunity to communicate with a wide range of viewers.

“We all love the weather! The weather now covers such an important topic as well as climate change.

“I can’t wait to get started, and I was so excited when I found out I got the job. ”

Branwen and Tanwen will be appearing on our screens from late May.

The weather is part of the S4C News service and is broadcast from the BBC building in Central Square, Cardiff.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

