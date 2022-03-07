S4C hires top new content chief to push broadcaster onto global stage

S4C has hired a top new content chief to push the Welsh language broadcaster onto the global stage.

It has announced the appointment of Llinos Griffin-Williams, the former Creative Director of Cardiff-based independent production company, Wildflame, as its first ever Chief Content Officer.

She is one of two significant appointments, alongside Geraint Evans, the new Director of Content and Publishing Strategy, that S4C bosses say will be pivotal to the transformation of the service over the next few years.

The broadcaster’s plan is for the duo to spearhead its transformation into a digital first commissioner and distributor.

During her tenure at the award-winning Welsh indie, Wildflame, Griffin-Williams, helped spearhead the company’s move into international content development by lining up contracts from a slew of global broadcasters.

These include Discovery+, Paramount+, Smithsonian Channel/ViacomCBS and Science Channel. She also arranged the sale of content to Amazon Prime, Acorn, Brit Box and Nat Geo.

Llinos Griffin-Williams said: “I’m thrilled to be taking on the CCO role for S4C. It is a real privilege to be part of the leadership team during such an exciting yet challenging time.

“The channel is part of the fabric of Welsh culture and society and I’m honoured to be part of the team driving the network onto the global stage. Creating engaging original content, dynamic partnerships and challenging preconceptions.”

Geraint Evans, who is at present acting Director of Content, will be responsible for developing a multi-platfrom publishing strategy to ensure that content is commissioned for different segments of the S4C audience and delivered on the platforms that have the most impact.

Prior to S4C Geraint Evans was a journalist with ITV Wales for 25 years. A Correspondent on the current affairs series Y Byd ar Bedwar, then Editor of the Series and Head of ITV’s Welsh Language Programmes.

He has received the Bafta Cymru award for best news and current affairs programme a number of times and has won the same recognition from the Celtic Media Festival.

Since joining S4C in 2019 he relaunched the popular discussion programme Pawb a’i Farn, he has commissioned a number of powerful current affairs documentaries such as The Murder of Mike O’Leary, First Minister in Pandemic and Cadw Cyfrinach.

He has been responsible for leading S4C’s News provision into the digital age by developing a new digital news service for S4C.

Both senior hires will be in their new roles in early April.

‘Exciting time’

Geraint Evans said: “It’s an exciting time to be tasked with leading the content and publishing strategy for S4C. We have so much talent in Wales producing high quality drama, documentaries and innovative formats. The challenge for S4C, as for all other broadcasters, is to reach and serve our audience on the platforms of their choice.

“S4C was established 40 years ago with the purpose of serving a Welsh language audience on the most popular medium of the time, which was television. Now, we have a responsibility to take Welsh language content beyond traditional linear TV to the most popular platforms of our time, giving our language, culture and production sector an opportunity to thrive.”

The appointment of Griffin-Williams and Evans are part of the reorganisation of the top team at S4C by the new CEO Sian Doyle, who wants an increased emphasis on delivering an audience-led content strategy, where people can access S4C on the platforms they choose.

Siân Doyle, Chief Executive Officer at S4C, said: “I’m delighted to have been able to attract someone of Llinos’ undoubted talent and experience.

“Her award winning programming making reputation and her international experience will play a key part in S4C’s wider strategy to make the channel more visible in the global market and drive the channel in a new direction in terms of talent and commercial opportunity.”

She added: “Geraint brings a wide experience of broadcasting and an understanding of the new media age which will be essential as we start the second 40 years of S4C’s existence. We will no longer ‘broad’cast a fixed schedule of programming alone, but provide a variety of content, specific to audience segments on an array of platforms most suited to the audience and content.”

