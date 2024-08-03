S4C invites public to talk to the heads of the channel at the National Eisteddfod

At this year’s National Eisteddfod, S4C will be inviting the public to ask questions to the channel’s chiefs and some of its commissioners as part of the channel’s commitment to listen to its viewers.

Presenter Dylan Ebenezer will host a question and answer session with S4C’s Interim Chief Executive, Sioned Wiliam, Chief Content Officer, Geraint Evans, and a few S4C Commissioners on Wednesday, August 7 at 15:30 at the S4C stand at the Rhondda Cynon Taf National Eisteddfod in Pontypridd.

This is just one of the many events that will take place all week at the S4C stand.

Cleddau

On Monday 5 August at 14:00, there’ll be an exclusive first look at a new mystery drama series Cleddau. Set in Pembroke Dock, the six-part drama series, shown this Autumn on S4C, combines a gripping murder mystery with an electrifying love story.

Lorna Prichard will host a question and answer session with members of the cast and team including Rhian Blythe and Catherine Tregenna.

The National Library of Wales’ secrets will be shared on Tuesday 6 August at 14:30. Presenters Dot Davies and comedian Tudur Owen join Llinos Wynne (S4C’s Head of Documentaries and Specialist Factual Programmes) and Rhian Gibson (The National Library’s Director of Communications, Engagement and Partnership) as they discuss the experience of opening the National Library’s doors in Aberystwyth for a new series, Cyfrinachau’r Llyfrgell, which will broadcast on S4C in September.

As the much loved soap opera Pobol y Cwm celebrates its fiftieth anniversary this year, two events are being held at the Eisteddfod maes to mark the occasion.

On Monday August 5 at mid-day, a Pobol y Cwm themed quiz is being held testing knowledge of past and present series’. Two teams of the soap’s stars will compete in this ultimate Pobol y Cwm challenge.

Then on Wednesday, August 7 at 14.30 there’ll be a lively discussion about Pobol y Cwm and its legacy at the Welsh National Government. Cast members Elisabeth Miles, Emyr Wyn, and Lauren Phillips, along with Professor Jamie Medhurst, will reflect on the history of the iconic series.

To celebrate our Welsh learners’ success, S4C invites you over to Maes D on Thursday 8 August at 14:20, where presenter and artist Aleighcia Scott will discusses her journey learning Welsh on S4C’s programme Iaith ar Daith. She will be joined by the actor and her travel companion on the programme, Mali Ann Rees.

Rugby fans will get a unique chance to meet Ken Owens on Thursday at 15:00 at the S4C stand. Sports presenter Catrin Heledd will chat to Ken (The Sheriff) about his distinguished rugby career.

Every day, the S4C stand will host a range of different activities, including an acoustic session with Yws Gwynedd, silent disco, children’s sessions, a karaoke booth, an opportunity to see the iconic chair from Y Llais (The Voice), and a number of screenings, including each day’s main ceremonies.